Perverse Incentives
DOGE highlights waste, fraud, and abuse but it also exposes the psychology of government and how the people trusted to manage it are incentivized.
3 hrs ago
•
Michael Smith
8
A Hangover From the 60's
Progressive Democrats are casting Tren de Aragua members as the heroes of their groovy story.
May 2
•
Michael Smith
20
6
Season Ending Banquet Time
This year's White House Correspondents Association Nerd Prom was held at Chuck E. Cheese's.
May 1
•
Michael Smith
15
5
A Little Paranoia Goes a Long Way
Sometimes people really are out to get us.
May 1
•
Michael Smith
25
5
April 2025
Lying Like a Cheap Rug
Let's not let the left screw up a good thing.
Apr 30
•
Michael Smith
20
3
What I Want
I've been asked what I want out of the rest of my life, and thoughtfully considered, I want the Sundays from my childhood back.
Apr 29
•
Michael Smith
1
1
The Fight We Fight
Is it morning in America or simply mourning among the ashes?
Apr 29
•
Michael Smith
24
5
The Rest of the Story
As legendary broadcaster Paul Harvey used to say, there is more to it than meets the eye.
Apr 29
•
Michael Smith
24
4
Wind Power Generation Blows
A problem that was recognized over a decade ago and subsequently ignored, strikes Spain and Portugal today.
Apr 28
•
Michael Smith
28
7
My Message to Clueless Democrats
Sent with nothing but love, of course.
Apr 28
•
Michael Smith
20
4
How Far Will It Go?
We are watching the systematic disassembly of our Republic by authoritarians who call their opposition authoritarian.
Apr 28
•
Michael Smith
32
2
Catastrophe Chasers
The nihilists are everywhere.
Apr 28
•
Michael Smith
21
4
