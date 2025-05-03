Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Perverse Incentives
DOGE highlights waste, fraud, and abuse but it also exposes the psychology of government and how the people trusted to manage it are incentivized.
  
Michael Smith
A Hangover From the 60's
Progressive Democrats are casting Tren de Aragua members as the heroes of their groovy story.
  
Michael Smith
6
Season Ending Banquet Time
This year's White House Correspondents Association Nerd Prom was held at Chuck E. Cheese's.
  
Michael Smith
5
A Little Paranoia Goes a Long Way
Sometimes people really are out to get us.
  
Michael Smith
5

April 2025

Lying Like a Cheap Rug
Let's not let the left screw up a good thing.
  
Michael Smith
3
What I Want
I've been asked what I want out of the rest of my life, and thoughtfully considered, I want the Sundays from my childhood back.
  
Michael Smith
1
The Fight We Fight
Is it morning in America or simply mourning among the ashes?
  
Michael Smith
5
The Rest of the Story
As legendary broadcaster Paul Harvey used to say, there is more to it than meets the eye.
  
Michael Smith
4
Wind Power Generation Blows
A problem that was recognized over a decade ago and subsequently ignored, strikes Spain and Portugal today.
  
Michael Smith
7
My Message to Clueless Democrats
Sent with nothing but love, of course.
  
Michael Smith
4
How Far Will It Go?
We are watching the systematic disassembly of our Republic by authoritarians who call their opposition authoritarian.
  
Michael Smith
2
Catastrophe Chasers
The nihilists are everywhere.
  
Michael Smith
4
