Rant incoming.

I gotta get this frustration out. It has me mentally constipated and I can’t think clearly.

Rationally, I don’t believe that the midterms are going to be as bad as prognosticators think. I do stand behind my published thoughts that the RINOs are getting ready to stampede, and things are better than the current narrative would indicate, but I keep remembering the old Saturday Night Live parody of the Bush-Dukakis debate of 1988, where Dukakis (John Lovitz), after a G.H.W Bush (Dana Carvey) nonsensical answer, says:

“I can’t believe I’m losing to this guy!”

That’s the way I feel about the Democrats right now. Holy hell, has there ever been a bigger set of losers outside the Island of Misfit Toys?

The only one who can walk and chew gum at the same time is John Fetterman, and that dude was elected with brain damage. While still a Dem, has grown more sensible as his brain healed, an indication there is some degree of brain damage going on with the rest of them. I constantly pray for Fetterman level healing for the brains of the rest of the party but it isn’t working.

So, let’s consider the downside.

What happens if the Democrats win the House and Senate in the upcoming midterms?

I can only predict, but It includes all the things prognosticators anticipate, the impeachments, the endless investigations, the invention of new crimes with which to charge Republicans, and more attempts to jail Trump and his supporters.

Will they get away with it?

Maybe, but that isn’t really the point.

There is no lunatic fringe left in the Democrat Party. They are all lunatics now. Abigail Spanberger ran as a “moderate” Democrat in Virginia, but the lights had not dimmed after the election before she showed Virginia and the rest of America that there are no moderate Democrats. Those are extinct, nothing but fossils left from a bygone era.

They have even coopted an active minority in the judiciary, in the District Courts, led by Jeb “The Mortician” Boasberg and they don’t give a damn who knows it.

It’s like I am watching Night of the Living Dead, 28 Days Later, or that Brad Pitt zombie movie. They just keep coming, no rationality, no feelings, no restraint, no mercy. They don’t stop, ask for permission, or break ranks. Their only motivation is to kill and feed.

And that is the point.

There are no moderates, there are only lunatics, and these lunatics come equipped with a killer instinct that Republicans just don’t have. We all have seen history repeat so many times not to know it—and this Congress is no exception. Schumer’s career in leadership is over, but he is still killing. This is the party of the Democratic Socialists now, so far gone that they just nominated a Bible thumping vegan heretic—in Texas of all places.

Maybe it is time we also recognize that the GOP just doesn’t have the tools to survive in this era of zombie politics.

Trump does.

Many in his cabinet do as well, but they also depend on energy and protection from Trump. Marco, Hegseth, Bessent, and to some extent, J.D. (although he seems to be a little shy right now after a great start), are killers but this is Fort Apache the Bronx and they are constantly surrounded by people who want to sell them out CNN, the NYT or the WaPo for their thirty pieces of silver.

And Trump isn’t forever.

I can’t believe I’m ranting about this just eight months out from the elections—well, more accurately, ranting about it again before an election, but here we are.

The GOP wasted the Contract with America, killed the Tea Party, and are on the precipice of wasting two terms of the most courageous, aggressive, America First president in 40 years and I honestly don’t know how to change it.

But I do feel better with that off my chest.