6h

First, your explanation is right on target. I too have divergent views on involvement in the two conflicts.

I believe we have a duty to work to end the Russia/Ukraine war for all the reasons you state. In addition to the reasons you document, there is the loss of life on both sides. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but is on the path to membership. That's one of the "reasons" Putin gave for the war. The problem with NATO is the member nations usually won't get involved in a conflict anywhere that the US doesn't approve of, and DJT certainly doesn't support our boots on the ground there.

The US does have a history of interfering with Ukraine, and using it as a home for some dangerous labs that would not be allowed in the US.

Great Britain is no longer a western nation, as is the EU. All of them are being assimilated by Islam and will soon be overt enemies of the US instead of covert as they are today.

In my opinion, Trump is correct in working to end this war. Both sides need to understand that failing to make peace will invoke whatever actions we can take to make their lives miserable.

As for Israel, again, I agree with you that we should support them, My reasoning is simple. The Israeli government is on the front line of the war against the invasion and takeover of the western world by Islam. There is no time in Islam's history when they were not attempting to conquer/convert other religions, and this is the current manifestation of that aggression.

Europe is under attack, the US has enclaves of Islam here, and there are issues of defying our laws in favor of Sharia, and the continued spread, violently if necessary, if Islam is part of their religion and worldview. To not support the Israeli government in their conflict with Islam would be to allow the genocide of the Jewish people living there, the surrender of the Holy Land in total, and the strengthening of supporters of terrorism like Iran. We must support Israel.

I close with your words "I’m not saying I am right in either case. I’m just saying it is easier for me to understand the GOP led investment in Israel than it is the Democrat led investment in Ukraine."

7 replies by Michael Smith and others
5h

I think the Ukraine analysis needs more development. Would be good to include what caused the war (besides FJB eating ice cream). What is Russia trying to accomplish? Is it mainly to keep NATO weapons from being positioned closer to Moscow? Or were they trying to gain some strategic resources? Or was it some secret labs with COVID (or worse) research they wanted to destroy? Or Nazis? We can't really tell from most news outlets. BTW - pretty sure Ukraine is not in NATO yet. Also pretty sure that is something Putin wants to prevent.

