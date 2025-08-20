I’m trying to think through my Ukraine vs. Israel position and your comments are requested to help me work it out.

I never supported US involvement in Ukraine.

But people who say the Ukraine situation isn’t our war are wrong – Pottery Barn wrong.

Pottery Barn has the “You break it, you buy it” policy and we (via the Democrat administrations) broke it.

We may not like it, but when an American president gets the government involved, we are all involved – and there is a litany of Russian aggression that was allowed to go largely unpunished under several American presidents.

Clinton negotiated all of Ukraine’s Soviet era nukes away.

Russia annexed Georgia under Bush.

Obama and Biden failed when Putin "annexed" Crimea and the Donbas and the names of Obama, Biden, Nuland indelibly stamped on the 2014 “Color Revolution” in Ukraine.

Biden was either eating pudding or sundowning – or both - when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Just the facts.

Where was NATO?

Since Ukraine is not a NATO member, the better question is “where was the EU?”

Well, Great Britian and the EU were too busy getting assimilated by Islam to bother with Ukraine until it was too late.

Now I need to do Israel.

I have always supported Israel.

Israel is like America’s dowager aunt who keeps getting picked on by the thugs in her neighborhood and we have to go over once in a while and help her crack some heads. I must admit that it has always been easy for me to support Israel because the war there is not over politics, land or treasure, it is a war of extermination. Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran, and the rest of the radical Islamist regimes in the region say so.

If there was a war where America could legitimately say that we don’t have a dog in the hunt, it is the war between Israel and the Axis of Islam (Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah), and yet I feel compelled at a spiritual level to support it.

But I get people like Marjorie Taylor Green who wonder why we are pouring taxpayer money into both. Ukraine is going to be another place – like Afghanistan and Iraq - that cost the US trillions of dollars, and we get nothing for it. The Globalists think we need to get involved in world conflicts, but we are never to take territory or resources and we are never allowed to benefit financially or strategically in any way, shape or form. With a premise like that, it is easy to see how someone could become an isolationist – because what is the point of wasting material and human capital with no return?

Some point out that Israel has a 400-billion-dollar national debt vs. the US’s $37 trillion, so sending them over $3 billion a year seems a little excessive. I see that perspective.

The shame is that these two conflicts have devolved into a proxy battle – at least here in the US - between Republicans (Isreal) and Democrats (Ukraine). Except for a few who either support both wars or neither of them, these issues break along party lines and have largely become an ideological battle, and ideological battles obscure the real costs in human lives.

I applaud President Trump for taking the politics out of the Russo-Ukraine conflict and putting the focus on saving the lives of people on both sides. While America does own part of this conflict, President Trump was not part of the decision process. He was even impeached for talking to Zelenskyy about corruption that came about because of Democrat meddling in Ukraine. I don’t see a way to victory for Ukraine. Negotiation is the only way out.

I also applaud his support of Israel in a war with an opponent what is never going to stop and is impossible with which to negotiate. Israel’s only option is complete victory, something that is attainable.

I’m not saying I am right in either case. I’m just saying it is easier for me to understand the GOP led investment in Israel than it is the Democrat led investment in Ukraine.