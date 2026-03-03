Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
27m

Here’s the rub though; if you go back & kill baby Hitler - & eliminate The Holocaust- you remove the main driving reason the nation of Israel was reformed/reconstituted after going out of existence over 2,000yrs ago.

Something to think about.

Reply
Share
Bossa Nogi's avatar
Bossa Nogi
1h

Have you ever seen the Elem Klimov film “Come and See”? The film ends with a masterful take on the question you raise here.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture