The Taxman
Drive a car, I'll tax the street, Try to sit, I'll tax your seat, Get too cold I'll tax the heat, Take a walk, I'll tax your feet. Cos I'm the taxman, yeah I'm the taxman...
I posted a video yesterday where I mentioned your money is property just a surely as your house. Well, in the mail yesterday, I got my property tax estimates for this year – 2025 - due in December. If the government gets everything they want in the budgets before them, my property tax will go up from around $5500 last year to over $5900 this year.
Property taxes are just one thing – Utah has a 4.55% state income tax and a 7.19% state sales tax – some municipalities also have a sales tax as well.
The fact is that working Americans may face 20–30+ different taxes depending on their circumstances, such as being self-employed, a homeowner, an investor, or living in a high-tax state like California, which has steep income and sales taxes, compared to a no-income-tax state like Texas or New Hampshire, where property taxes are higher. Not all taxes apply to everyone—a renter in Texas might face fewer than a self-employed homeowner in New York City—and some, like employer-paid federal unemployment tax or property taxes passed through rent, affect workers indirectly.
Almost every one of these is a tax on top of taxes that have already been paid.
I asked Grok to give me a list of what taxes to which people may be subject to:
Federal Taxes
Federal Income Tax - Levied on wages, salaries, and other income, with progressive rates based on income brackets.
Social Security Tax - Part of FICA, typically 6.2% of wages up to a cap ($168,600 in 2024).
Medicare Tax - Also part of FICA, 1.45% of all wages, with an additional 0.9% for high earners (over $200,000 single/$250,000 married).
Federal Unemployment Tax (FUTA) - Paid by employers, but indirectly affects workers as it funds unemployment benefits.
Capital Gains Tax - Applied to profits from selling assets like stocks or real estate (short-term or long-term rates).
Net Investment Income Tax - 3.8% on investment income for high earners (above $200,000 single/$250,000 married).
Self-Employment Tax - Covers Social Security and Medicare for freelancers/self-employed (15.3% total, combining employer/employee portions).
Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) - Ensures high earners with many deductions pay a minimum tax.
Estate Tax - On inherited wealth above a certain threshold (not common but possible for high-net-worth individuals).
Gift Tax - On large gifts given during one’s lifetime, above the annual exclusion amount ($18,000 in 2024).
State and Local Taxes
State Income Tax - Varies by state; some states (e.g., Texas, Florida) have none, while others have flat or progressive rates.
State Unemployment Tax (SUTA) - Paid by employers but can indirectly affect workers; varies by state.
State Sales Tax - Applied to purchases of goods and some services; rates vary by state (0% in states like Delaware, up to 7%+ elsewhere).
Local Income Tax - Levied by some cities or counties (e.g., New York City, Philadelphia).
Property Tax - On real estate, typically paid by homeowners but can affect renters indirectly via rent prices.
Local Sales Tax - Additional sales taxes imposed by counties, cities, or special districts.
Personal Property Tax - On valuable personal items like vehicles or boats in some states/localities.
School District Tax - Local taxes, often tied to property, to fund schools (varies by jurisdiction).
Excise Taxes - State/local taxes on specific goods like alcohol, tobacco, or gasoline.
Other Taxes (Situational)
Use Tax - For out-of-state purchases where sales tax wasn’t collected (e.g., online shopping).
Hotel/Occupancy Tax - On hotel stays, often at the state or local level.
Car Rental Tax - Additional taxes on renting vehicles, common in tourist-heavy areas.
Utility Taxes - On services like electricity, gas, or telecom, often local.
Franchise Tax - For business owners, in some states, based on business revenue or assets.
Severance Tax - On natural resource extraction, relevant for workers in industries like oil or mining in certain states.
Sin Taxes - Additional state/local taxes on items like cannabis, alcohol, or gambling winnings.
Tolls and Transportation Taxes - Fees for using certain roads, bridges, or public transit systems, often local.
Business License Taxes - For self-employed individuals or small business owners, imposed by some cities/counties.
Meals Tax - Specific local taxes on restaurant meals, separate from general sales tax.
Less Common or Industry-Specific Taxes
Professional License Taxes - Fees for certain professions (e.g., doctors, lawyers) in some states.
Payroll Taxes (Other) - Some states have additional workforce-related taxes (e.g., disability insurance in California).
Environmental Taxes - Fees on activities like waste disposal or emissions, relevant for specific industries.
Foreign Income Tax - For Americans working abroad, though often offset by foreign tax credits.
Amusement Tax - On entertainment like concerts or sporting events in some localities.
Pretty long list, huh?
No wonder it is quite possible that 60% of your salary disappears.
This is why tax policy matters.
Taxation at these levels IS theft.
You're already familiar with and welcome in Texas!!! Would love to have you join us!!
Well Michael at least in Utah you can see the evidence of where your tax money is going and what it is being, mostly wisely, spent on. The same goes for us here in Idaho. We are not a tax haven by any stretch but you can see the evidence daily of the effective usage of the tax revenue and when there is a surplus it is returned to us either directly or through lowered property taxes the following year. This is something I could not see when I lived in California....