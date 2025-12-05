Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Allin's avatar
James Allin
13m

Excellent commentary. FRA GER and the U.K. are probably past the point of no return, though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture