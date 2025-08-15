I was drinking my coffee this morning and thinking about what I have posted this week.

On Tuesday, I wrote about falsifiable vs. unfalsifiable initiatives and how President Trump is choosing simple, basic (but significant) falsifiable initiatives (like shutting the border) that can be conclusively proven one way or the other while his opponents continue with unfalsifiable accusations of authoritarianism, corruption, and racism. Trump is creating falsifiable outcomes: crime rates are measurable, and reductions can be verified, deportations can be counted.

On Wednesday, I wrote about how, if Trump is remembered by history as one of our greatest presidents, it would likely be not in traditional achievements but for exposing the rot within the nation’s political, cultural, and institutional frameworks, pulling back the curtain to reveal the illusions created to hide who is really running the show.

On Thursday, I wrote about how Trump is focused, not on the authoritarian goal of taking the rights away from DC residents, rather using his power to defend DC citizens against incompetent leaders and a poisonous culture to give them the crime free time and space necessary to decide for themselves how best to move forward. Tying this back to Tuesday’s post, yet another simple initiative, another simple and easily understood “is/is not” proposition of crime or no crime.

Today, on Friday, I wrote about how the Democrats’ current slogan/battle cry is “Defend democracy to the last man!” and how their own stances and activities prove that to be a damnable lie.

Then I began to think of what this means as we are about to head into the 2026 mid-term election season, and shortly after that is over, the race for the Oval in 2028 is on the dance card.

I have the overwhelming feeling that the game is changing – and if Newsom’s soft launch for 2028 of yesterday is any indication, the Democrats haven’t figured that out yet.

Trump has changed the rules.

Newsom, and quite frankly the rest of the potential Democrat field, are still playing by the old rules. They are still selling hypotheticals and lying about their records to an audience who, over the past seven months, has had a dose of falsifiability. Trump says he will deliver X and delivers X instead of promising X and delivering Y or Z – or not at all. Americans can disagree with what President Trump is doing, but they cannot disagree with the results delivered.

While the Democrat aspirants are beginning to spin a complicated tale to explain themselves with claims and “proof” made of ether and gaslight, Trump is keeping it simple, basic, and understandable, setting up the next GOP nominee with a path to the presidency.

Jasmine Crockett, AOC, and the beta male feminists and butch females of the Squad are still yelling racism like a chorus of Tourette’s Syndrome sufferers. The painfully white limousine liberal Democrat Senators and Representatives join the geriatric 1960’s leftover protest corps in screaming “No Kings!” while none of it has any basis in fact. Nobody cares about any of them except for their core constituency of racists and mind-numbed socialist drones. On the list of wrong decisions is their belief that they can recapture the Obama thrill ride, that it is all about youth, leading Democrats to express support for a literal Ugandan born, Muslim communist because he is young.

They are trying on every hat in the shop, trying to find one that fits.

It is fun to watch the faces of the CNNers when Republican contributor Scott Jennings delivers a dose of deadpan facts against their typical Democrat puffery. I can’t believe Harry Enten still has a job there now that he delivers bad news for Trump opponents with his reviews of every poll. Even CNN has had to admit that Trump is successful and consequential, and not only that, but it is also reflected in how people are responding to Trump’s success.

There is no doubt in my mind that Trump’s dominance of the American political landscape for over a decade and his effectiveness in getting things done in his second term will make him one of the most consequential presidents of my lifetime – and that is saying a lot having cast my first national vote for the other consequential president of my lifetime, the great Ronald Wilson Reagan.