Unlicensed Punditry

Jimmy May
2h

Excellent frame, Mr. Punditry, which you summarized well here:

“This is not ordinary dissent. It is an attempt to redefine obedience to lawful authority as conditional and partisan.”

Your closing is superb:

…the message being sent by Democrats across institutions…is that political disagreement with elected leadership now entitles you to ignore lawful orders, disregard statutes, and reject any policy you find objectionable. It implies that open defiance of legitimate governmental authority is not only acceptable but justified.

That is, unmistakably, an invitation to insurrection.

And they know it.

ThurmanLady
2h

I regularly point out that leftists hate democracy, and it shows.

