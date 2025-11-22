Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Hilterbrant's avatar
Thomas Hilterbrant
13m

So, how do you explain Trump’s statement: “I feel very confident that he can do a very good job.”? Flirtatious? Politically savvy? Dangerous?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture