For years now, I’ve had Democrat friends and critics alike send me the same confident assertion: there is a clear historical pattern in American politics. Democrats, they say, preside over prosperity. Republicans inherit the prosperity, kill it, and then Democrats return to clean it up again. In this telling, Republican presidents drive the national ox into the ditch, and Democratic presidents climb down, roll up their sleeves, and get the ox and the cart back onto the road.

Unsurprisingly, I see a different pattern entirely.

What I see is a recurring cycle of artificial prosperity under Democratic administrations—prosperity fueled not primarily by private-sector growth and productivity, but by government spending, government hiring, and short-term stimulus. It looks good in headline numbers. GDP ticks up. Unemployment falls, often because public payrolls expand or because stimulus money floods the system. Markets respond to the sugar high. Commentators declare a renaissance.

But much of that “prosperity” rests on borrowed money and structural distortion.

Massive spending packages, sprawling entitlement expansions, and regulatory micromanagement create the appearance of growth while embedding long-term liabilities into the system. Government becomes the largest marginal employer. Entire industries orient themselves around federal incentives, subsidies, and compliance regimes. The political class calls it investment. I call it pulling tomorrow’s demand into today.

Eventually, the bill comes due.

Inflation rises and spending power decreases. Debt servicing crowds out productive investment and asset bubbles form. The underlying economy—private capital formation, small business expansion, productivity growth—lags behind the glowing topline statistics. At that point, the public senses something is wrong, even if they can’t articulate it in macroeconomic terms. Everybody has money but because inflation outpaces wages, nobody can afford anything.

Voters grow uneasy. They elect a Republican at the time the pain begins to be felt.

It is happening right now with the alleged “affordability” rhetoric. Every Democrat is blaming President Trump for not “fixing” four years of disastrous Democrat economic policy, which by the way, is a result of their role in breaking America’s economy in 2020 by using COVID to “get Trump.”

Republican administrations, like Trump 2.0, often enter office at the moment when the structural imbalances can no longer be masked. They are forced to rein in spending, tighten monetary conditions, deregulate overextended sectors, and attempt to restore market discipline. Those measures are rarely pleasant. They expose malinvestment, slow government hiring and growth and most of all, require sober restraint instead of childish largesse.

As I noted yesterday, it is easy to write a check with other people’s money, much harder to fix structural issues. Restraint is necessary, but never popular.

The short-term effect of unwinding artificial stimulus can look like economic contraction. The party attempting to restore fiscal balance and reduce dependency takes the political hit, they are accused of cruelty, of indifference, of incompetence.

Meanwhile, the long-term correction they begin lays the groundwork for sustainable growth, growth driven by productivity, entrepreneurship, and private capital rather than federal outlays but by the time that recovery matures, voters have often grown impatient. Democrats rebrand themselves as the party of compassion and growth, ride the improving economy back into power, and begin the cycle anew: spending expands, public employment rises, deficits widen, and the early phase feels prosperous because nobody is looking at the other side of the federal ledger.

Growing up on a farm down in Mississippi, I know a little about crop rotation. You alternate crops to replenish the soil with nutrients last year’s crop depleted—we did corn, which takes nitrogen out of the soil, then soybeans, which put it back, then clover and alfalfa for hay that have deep roots that further fix the nitrogen and reduce soil compaction.

But the political process, the governmental version of crop rotation, instead of preserving the soil, continues to deplete it.

Artificial stimulus is short term but feels good because “free” stimmy checks are easy. Sustainable growth takes time and requires patience because “free” costs money.

In other words, getting your ox stuck in a ditch takes little effort, getting it out takes quite a bit.

This is not to claim Republicans are blameless or perfectly disciplined. They are not, but the deeper divide is philosophical. One party believes prosperity can be engineered from Washington through spending and redistribution while the other believes prosperity must be cultivated through markets, incentives, and limits.

If we continue confusing the former for the latter, we will keep replaying the same political drama—but the true pattern is factually knowable and Democrats are far from saviors, they are the villains of the story.