Progressivism was not always the destructive and extinctionalist force it is today.

Progressivism was once based in actual human progress, it embodied a bold vision to harness reality for the collective good, driving society toward prosperity and equity. It championed transformative policies like Manifest Destiny, which, despite its flaws, reflected an ambition to shape the world in humanity’s image. Progressives spearheaded public education to empower minds, established social programs to secure dignity for older Americans, and pursued monumental feats of engineering. They built dams to tame rivers, constructed vast irrigation systems to cultivate deserts, electrified rural expanses, and expanded scientific knowledge to push the boundaries of what was possible.

At its core, progressivism was rooted in a practical engagement with reality, bending nature to human will through ingenuity and determination.

Yet, somewhere along the way, this clarity faltered. When progressives encountered the unyielding limits of nature and reality - fixed boundaries that no amount of ambition could surmount, they recoiled. Instead of adapting to these constraints, they rejected their existence altogether. Reality, they declared, was not an immutable truth but a malleable construct. The laws of nature, once the foundation of their triumphs, were dismissed as negotiable. What was once a clear is/is not proposition dissolved into a nebulous “maybe.” This shift marked a profound departure from the scientific method, which had long guided progress. In its place emerged a belief that reality could be reshaped by decree, that truth could be willed into being by sheer conviction or codified into law.

This rejection of reality fuels much of the anger and frustration consuming modern progressivism, a rage that borders on madness. Progressives now cling to the notion that nature and reality can be defeated through pronouncements or legislation. To hell with empirical evidence or objective truth - saying something is so makes it so. This mindset has birthed policies and ideologies that defy reason, none more emblematic than the embrace of transgenderism. This stance, which asserts that biological sex can be overridden by personal declaration, stands as the most anti-reality position the American left has yet adopted. It is not merely a policy debate but a rejection of observable, biological fact, elevated to a sacred tenet enforced by social pressure and legal mandate.

It is difficult for me to contemplate a more evolutionary, biological, and societal dead end than the creation of a segment of society that cannot complete the biological imperative of reproduction on its own.

Transgenderism has become the most prominent avatar of a broken progressive ideology, a modern mythology propped up by force of law. It exemplifies a broader trend: the belief that reality can be rewritten to align with ideological desires. This is not progress but regression - a retreat into a pre-scientific era where decrees trump evidence, and dissent is silenced not by reason but by coercion. The progressive spirit that once electrified nations and tamed rivers now expends itself in a futile war against truth, alienating those who still value the clarity of logic, and its basis of is/is not propositions.

The tragedy lies in what progressivism has lost. Its original promise - to maximize society’s collective performance through reason and reality - has been replaced by a dogmatic insistence on subjective truth. To reclaim its legacy, progressivism must return to its roots, embracing the scientific method and the immutable laws of nature. Only then can it rebuild a vision that uplifts society without sacrificing reason on the altar of ideology. Until that reckoning, progressivism risks descending further into a self-imposed mythology, estranged from the reality it once sought to master.

Progressivism is less at war with other ideologies (like conservativism) than it is at war with nature and reality, a war of secular humanism against God.