Unlicensed Punditry

sean anderson
7h

I believe the entire phenomenon is ultimately the expression of a revolt against God and the idea of true absolute laws that He has established either within the physical laws of nature or His moral decrees. It is no accident that the majority of academics today are not only leftists but die-hard atheists.

CS Lewis said somewhere (in “ The Abolition of Man” perhaps?) that the endpoint of the revolt sgainst God woild be a creature he called “the Materialist Magician,” man claiming god-like powers in defiance of God.

Dave Ceely
6h

And then came Woodrow Wilson and his second wife, Edith. He did support Women's Suffrage while she was supporting Planned Parenthood and the elimination of black Americans via abortion.

© 2025 Michael Smith
