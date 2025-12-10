Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jimmy May's avatar
Jimmy May
6hEdited

You cite a troubling conspiracy as an illustration for your premise.

I agree with your conclusion—insightful as usual.

I’m deeply troubled by the illustration. First, with no basis in reality, Owens is wreaking havoc amongst a certain constituency with which I am generally aligned. Is the example of Owens a function of distrust or are her excursions into fantasy simply a disconnect with reality analogous to that which mainstream leftists routinely embrace? Or is she so desperate for attention that she’s doing it for clicks? Is Owens being taken seriously by so many because the phenomenon is so relatively rare on the right? And because she for years was in fact credible?

Whatever the reasons for her lunacy/attention-seeking—& Tucker’s as well—it’s heartbreaking for me to watch these folks embrace fantasy & while doing so damage Conservatism.

I would amend your closing, “…citizens must relearn the distinction between skepticism and despair” like this: “…citizens must relearn the distinction between skepticism and despair, _narcissism, & lunacy_”.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
Jon Settlemeyer's avatar
Jon Settlemeyer
1h

Sadly, the truth is being flushed into the tunnels below that infamous pizza parlor. Cynicism reminds me of an old joke, tagged: "Your only child, I presume ?"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture