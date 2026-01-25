Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JT's avatar
JT
2h

This is in fact the point. Liberal politicians know that if they sow division the public may turn against Trump in the midterms. Imagine that if you have any common sense. Let’s riot until people become so scared that they put us in charge.

The oxymoron of the century. But this all happened twice before. Once in the early 1900s in Russia and again in China. When extremely stupid people allowed Mass Murderers to take control of the government. All while those with common sense sat by thinking it would all pass.

Reply
Share
Andrea Campbell's avatar
Andrea Campbell
3h

I wish I had been a fly on the front door of Gates' home that night. I would love to have heard exactly what was said and when. The media narrative about it at the time was very convincing: "Elderly black scholar harassed by police merely for trying to get into his own home." Obama surely used this to add punch to the racial division he was creating.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture