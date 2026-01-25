ABC News Photo

Minnesota is showing us the tragic result of something that began in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 2009.

Henry Louis Gates, a Harvard professor, and his driver were trying to force open his jammed front door after returning from a trip when a passer-by called 911 reporting a break-in. Gates was inside the house when a Cambridge police officer arrived and allegedly responded to the officer’s request for identification by shouting “Why, because I am a black man in America?” and calling him a racist.

According to the police report, Gates repeatedly accused Sgt. James Crowley of racial bias, shouted over his words and insulted him, while Crowley claimed he remained calm and professional, repeatedly warning Gates that he was becoming disorderly. Gates was arrested after following Crowley outside of the house, continuing the tirade even after being warned multiple times.

The incident became a major national story after President Obama weighed in during a July 22 news conference. Obama said, “the Cambridge police acted stupidly in arresting somebody when there was already proof that they were in their own home” and noted “there’s a long history in this country of African-Americans and Latinos being stopped by law enforcement disproportionately.”

Obama eventually mediated a “beer summit” between Gates and Crowley, ending racism forever.

That’s the thing I loved about the Obama years - all the racial healing brought about by a tidal wave of liberal white guilt that was painted over every single incident in America. The objective, of course, was to force- fit them into a “Beer Summit” metanarrative that served a particular purpose, no matter how unrelated the incidents were. Radical leftists used this metanarrative to foment class warfare and to create a permission structure to “resist” anything that could be remotely defined as a component of an oppressed/oppressor dynamic—even if the metanarrative was a non sequitur or a complete lie.

To sustain the narrative, the left had to elevate some deeply imperfect symbols: Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Jamar Clark, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Daunte Wright. Many of the stories built around them collapsed under scrutiny. Michael Brown never said “hands up, don’t shoot.” George Floyd was not a “gentle giant.” When cases didn’t support the racial script—like Tyre Nichols, killed by five Black officers in Memphis—they vanished from the conversation entirely.

The only criterion was usefulness to the narrative. To sustain it today, just substitute any minority for blacks, even criminals, and then lather, rinse and repeat.

This morning, I opened Facebook to a post by an associate professor at Bowling Green State University claiming that Alex Pretti had been “attacked by Trump’s murdering and cowardly thugs.” The professor followed with a lament about the administration’s “cruelty” and urged everyone to wait for a trial.

The irony was immediate and complete. Neither he nor anyone in the comments was willing to wait.

One commenter declared that immigration enforcement was merely a “pretext,” predicting “public executions.” Others confidently described ICE agents as murderers. Amateur Temu psychologists even coined a new diagnosis—“sadopopulism”—to explain it all as hate-driven authoritarianism in service to Trump.

No evidence. No restraint. Just instant moral certainty.

Yes, we’ve seen videos. But it strains credibility to believe we’re seeing everything. In this environment, only footage that reinforces the preferred storyline survives. Anything inconvenient disappears. Reasonable people, especially those with some distance from Minnesota’s political bubble, are right to ask what is driving these increasingly violent confrontations.

In my opinion, the answer is simple: it is an approved narrative actively pushed by at the state, local and national level by radical Democrats that falsely emboldens crowds to believe they are morally authorized to resist legitimate law enforcement—and by whatever means necessary.

ICE’s assertive posture exists because Minnesota’s elected officials have spent years encouraging radicalism and undermining federal authority. Pretti had a constitutional right to be armed, as I do, but he also had an obligation to comply with lawful orders. If he felt compelled to attend a protest while armed, it’s likely because he believed the hysterical rhetoric being broadcast by those same officials.

From Michael Brown to George Floyd to Renee Good and now Alex Pretti, the uncomfortable truth remains: had they complied with law enforcement and stood down, they would almost certainly still be alive.

That doesn’t mean agents are incapable of wrongdoing, but it does mean responsibility is not one-sided. ICE officers are operating in the same city that convicted Derek Chauvin despite substantial mitigating evidence. They know they’re working under a microscope, in a jurisdiction openly hostile to their mission.

When you step onto the streets of Minneapolis today, you enter an alternate reality—a mass psychosis where federal law enforcement is treated as an occupying force and criminals are recast as martyrs. This atmosphere is sustained by political leaders who signal approval through their silence, or worse, their encouragement.

This is the malignant legacy of the “Beer Summit” metanarrative.

The radical indifference of this metanarrative to what it is doing to the minds of normal people is absolutely—and obscenely—stunning.

Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Mayor Jacob Frey, and Minnesota’s congressional delegation could end this tomorrow if they chose to. They could affirm the rule of law. They could tell their constituents to stand down. They could stop portraying federal agents as villains.

They won’t stop as long as chaos serves the larger goal of “getting Trump,” they can’t stop. Because they don’t want to.

As Admiral Painter (Fred Thompson) said in The Hunt for Red October, "This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it.”

The violence in Minneapolis isn’t an accident—it is the point.