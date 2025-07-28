I’ve been on the ass of Democrats like a tick on a dog. It is shooting fish in a barrel, really. Not much skill or intellect is required, just the equipment to point and shoot. I happen to have the “not much” skill and intellect and the equipment required, so here I am, at your service.

The greatest challenge is to stay low while they are shooting themselves.

In his 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, leadership guru Stephen Covey stated:

“You can’t talk yourself out of a problem you behaved your way into.”

It was a statement used to explain how distrust can only be repaired by behaving in trustworthy ways.

The converse of that statement is this:

“You can behave yourself into a problem you can’t talk your way out of.”

I think it is interesting to compare the statements about Trump made by Democrats on social media. Things like the clueless memes (the recent one about how Trump is responsible for rising costs of living – when the chart shows clearly it all happened under Biden is a current fun example), how they bitch and moan about Trump failing at foreign policy about 24 hours before another Trump foreign policy win is announced, and how they claim Trump is losing the MAGA support due to Epstein when they continue to languish under 20% approval, are all examples of fantasy colliding headlong into reality.

I think a few of the Democrats – not the ones in Washington but the ones out here in the hinterlands - are waking up to how the Democrat leadership has been behaving in their stead because they can’t reconcile the Democrat fantasy with the reality on the ground.

Trump is not perfect – we who support him – and we are not monolithic - are still not happy about government spending, everything in the BBB (now the Big Beautiful Act), some of his staffing choices, some of his endorsements, and even some issues of transparency (Epstein). We are not happy with the cold molasses pace of confirmation by the GOP Senate or the blocking of recess appointments by Johnson and Thune calling Congress into session every few days during the August recess.

As a sidenote, Covey’s idiom also applies to Republicans in Washington. If you want us to stop believing you are happy being inept, weak losers, stop behaving like inept, weak losers. You can’t talk your way out of this.

But make no mistake, even with all these detours (and sometimes despite the GOP), Trump HAS won and IS winning.

Which means the Democrats are losing.

What the new document releases prove is that Democrats were, and still are, so obsessed with Trump, they are willing to hurt America to get him.

It is bigger than just a political party trying desperately to destroy a single person because during the Biden administration, we saw policies enacted and laws ignored that directly targeted the people who supported Trump in 2016 and 2020 and were most likely to support him in 2024.

Biden's open border had blue collar, law abiding, family centric America in the crosshairs.

Government programs and funding for NGOs have always been ATMs for Democrats, those were taking taxpayer money and using it to fund attacks America. It seems USAID’s purpose was to weaken America abroad.

The massive “stimulus” and “infrastructure” bills took cash from the pockets of tradesmen and handed it to the laptop/managerial class.

Loan “forgiveness” scams were designed to force truck drivers and carpenters to pay for Gender Studies degrees held by Starbucks baristas.

When you run ops against the President of the United States, you are running ops against the United States itself.

And as much as the Democrats and NeverTrumpers hate to hear it, Trump’s efforts, energy and policies are aligned with what is best for America and when Trump wins, America wins – the results over the past seven months prove it.

This is a problem the Democrats are never going to be able to talk their way out of. They are going to need to change their behavior, something I’m not confident this party has the capability to do anytime soon. They still haven’t recognized they have a problem.