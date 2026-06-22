Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

The siren song is always the same: vote for me and the buffet is free. Don’t believe it. Free housing means they decide where you live. Free education means they decide what you learn. Free transportation means they decide where you can go. Free healthcare means they decide what care you get. Free equality means they cut down anyone who rises too high. Capitalism has flaws because people have flaws, but it leaves room for action, risk, work, charity, family, faith, invention, and escape. Socialism sells comfort. Communism delivers control. Stalin just learned to smile.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
4h

"Human nature includes the desire to achieve, build, compete, and improve. To suppress that desire requires coercion."

Human nature also includes envy, sloth, greed...

The greatest problem of communism is it was created without a single thought about human nature.

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