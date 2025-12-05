Some mornings the brain fires on all cylinders. This was not one of them. Call it vapor lock, not for lack of material but because there’s too much of it banging around up there like loose lug nuts. Every headline seems to reduce to the same exasperated plea: could everyone just tell the truth for once?

We don’t collapse because of a single big lie. We collapse because we stack little ones until the whole structure wobbles. And right now half the political establishment seems committed to a hobby they’ve perfected over eight years: reflexively opposing Donald Trump. Whatever he says, they must say the opposite. Whatever he does, they must declare catastrophic. The problem with building a worldview out of negation is that sooner or later you end up defending the indefensible. It’s a job requirement now.

Look at the results. Nothing they pass works as advertised. Not a thing. Obamacare was supposed to usher in a new technocratic age of efficiency. Instead, it became a warehouse full of broken promises and busted exchanges. Yet a small faction of Republicans now wants to “fix” it by slathering on more government, like a homeowner trying to repair a collapsing porch by adding weight.

Covid spending? That was a master class in fraud on a scale we’ll still be tallying ten years from now. Even the official estimates admit tens of billions evaporated. Anyone familiar with government euphemism knows that means the true number belongs in the Guinness Book. And that’s not counting the informal economy of shovel-ready grift humming along in every corner of the bureaucracy. USAID boondoggles, SNAP abuse, state-level issuance of commercial driver’s licenses to illegal entrants, Social Security numbers passed out like participation trophies or simply stolen outright. Pick a program, scratch the surface, and odds are you’ll find a mini criminal enterprise smiling back at you.

Naturally, Democrats defend every bit of it. They have to. Once you convince yourself the machinery of government is inherently virtuous, any suggestion of corruption becomes an attack on the faith. And so each administration since the late Clinton era has nudged the country a little further toward its own stylized version of Sovietization. Not the gulag kind, just the paperwork-and-patronage kind, where the state expands, competence shrinks, and citizens are treated as troublesome variables to be managed.

But the laws of economics still apply, even when policymakers pretend otherwise. If you’re bleeding out, you stop stabbing yourself. At our current level of federal debt, we’re well past the point of “ought to stop.” We passed “should have stopped” a couple trillion dollars ago.

This brings to mind an old Tom Clancy novel, “Debt of Honor,” published in 1994. In it, a Japanese industrial cabal wipes out U.S. financial records and crashes the markets. The system melts into chaos. No one can reconstruct what happened, because the data has been erased. Enter Jack Ryan, then serving as National Security Advisor. His solution is refreshingly unsentimental: don’t try to fix the wreckage. Instead, roll the entire financial system back to the last verified data point from earlier that morning. Restart from known reality, not corrupted illusion.

It’s fiction, sure, but the metaphor lands. We may be approaching that point ourselves. When a system becomes so gummed up with fraud, ideological distortion, and bureaucratic self-dealing that its outputs are no longer trustworthy, reform isn’t enough. You don’t rearrange deck chairs on a listing ship. You right the ship or you abandon it.

A national hard reset sounds dramatic, but the alternative is drift. And drift, as Thomas Jefferson warned in 1816, ends in the war of all against all, a society where the only growth industries are sinning and suffering. We’re not there, but the coordinates look uncomfortably familiar.

Resetting doesn’t mean torching the republic and starting fresh. It means returning to first principles: transparency, limited government, accountability that doesn’t evaporate on contact with political inconvenience, and a recognition that reality doesn’t negotiate. It means clearing out the barnacles that have accumulated during decades of administrative overgrowth. It means a public sector that serves the country rather than feeding on it.

Hard? Yes. Impossible? Probably not.

But pretending the current trajectory is sustainable is the most dangerous fantasy of all.