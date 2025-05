I'm done talking about tariffs.

I apologize to any who may have taken my posts or retorts as ungentlemanly, but I calls them as I sees them - always accepting that I could be wrong. I am, after all, the victim of a Mississippi public school education.

But I need to point out a few things before I stop chewing the cud on a few things:

As we sit here today, America is technically insolvent and right on the edge of functional bankruptcy. As Hemingway wrote about one of his characters, we got into our situation gradually, and then suddenly. This is the suddenly part.

The debt is unsustainable and just the interest on the debt is chewing up a majority of our budget - as of today - and the miracle of compound interest is not our friend. It will only get worse if we do nothing.

Massive amounts of both taxpayer AND borrowed money have been wasted or stolen. DOGE proves that. That is money sucked out of our economy for no economic benefit.

We got here through the actions (and inactions) of cowardly presidents, elected officials and politicians (of both parties) refusing to acknowledge just how dire our situation is and simply propping up a national economy with borrowing and spending that only a Keynesian could love.

In my opinion, any economic growth from around 2000 through today is based on nothing but pot smoke. America has been on a contact high for 25 years as industries bled away from this country and its economy. It reached a crescendo during the Biden administration - I believe a strong case can be made that most employment gains (net of recovered Covid jobs) came through federal hiring and any economic gains rested on federal spending.

All of this was 50% hidden behind meaningless cultural battles that were based on stupid, illogical and/or irrational theories that were treated as facts, the other 50% was selling the public that things will always be the way they are today when history has proven both of those to be wrong.

Nobody with any power, and I mean nobody, has come forward with any plans or actions to even begin to try to turn this around - except President Trump - and he has been slowed by District Court judges with delusions of grandeur.

The same argument being factually made about how tariffs raise prices can be made about taxes, the interest on the debt and inflationary policies - but those are like the weather - everybody talks about them, but nobody ever does anything.

I'm not for tariffs, per se, I am for incentives for the return of industries. My arguments are directed to anything that might facilitate that. There can be no argument that significant weaknesses in our industrial base were revealed during the aftermath of Covid that to ignore would represent malpractice on a historical and catastrophic scale.