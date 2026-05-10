Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Sailorcurt's avatar
Sailorcurt
6h

"If a black person is a Democrat and the reaction to that person is limited to their politics, it is really just racism."

And conversely, if a black person is a Republican and the reaction to that person is limited to their race, that's not racist because they're a "sellout".

Electing a white person when there was a viable black candidate is only racist if the white person is a republican and the black person is a democrat.

Examples abound.

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
4h

Some people are wrong because they don’t have all of the facts. Some people are wrong because they have a need to feel morally superior to others, so they diminish them.

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