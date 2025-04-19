Isn't it interesting how Congress can pass a law, it can be in force for a couple of hundred years, get challenged a couple of times and be judged to be valid by the Supreme Court of the United States, and yet when a president (who is politically unpopular with certain judges in inferior courts) uses it, its meaning and application is all of a sudden murky, the language too vague, prior superior court rulings must be reviewed, and the law stayed (through issue of national restraining orders by District Courts) until it is further clarified?

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 is surely a law that 99.9% Americans had never heard of before January 20, 2025 – but it is duly passed law, signed into force by a sitting United States president - and now, some eighty-two years since the Supreme Court affirmed what it meant and how it was to be applied, contemporary progressive judges have decided it doesn’t say what it says, and it doesn’t mean what it means.

This scenario raises profound questions about the consistency of legal interpretation and the influence of political ideology on the judiciary. This judicial pushback is not merely a legal disagreement; it reflects a deeper ideological conflict. In my opinion, these challenges represent a form of judicial activism, where personal or political opposition to a president’s agenda overrides established precedent. The Supreme Court’s 1943 ruling in Ex parte Endo, for instance, clarified the Act’s application during wartime, yet contemporary judges now question its meaning, effectively stalling its use. This pattern suggests a selective application of judicial restraint, where laws are upheld or struck down based on the political context rather than their legal merits.

The critique extends beyond the judiciary to a broader cultural and political phenomenon: the so-called “long march through the institutions.” This phrase, often attributed to progressive strategies, describes the gradual infiltration of key societal pillars - education, media, and the judiciary - by ideologues who reshape these institutions to align with their worldview. In this view, the current judicial resistance is less about the Alien Enemies Act itself and more about thwarting a president whose policies challenge progressive orthodoxy. The Act becomes a battleground not for legal clarity but for political power.

The real “insurrection” is not a physical uprising but a systemic effort by entrenched elites - often labeled the “Deep State” - to use illegal immigration to create a Cloward-Piven situation and to undermine a duly elected president whose agenda was approved by a popular majority. Such actions of the judiciary can rightly be viewed as part of a coordinated resistance that prioritizes political vendettas over national interest. The Alien Enemies Act, in this context, is a proxy for larger grievances about immigration policy and executive authority.

The reality of an estimated 20 million illegal border crossings during the Biden administration is evidence of lax enforcement, contrasted with the Trump administration’s attempt to assert control, only to be stymied by judicial overreach, is the proof in the pudding. Progressive judges may argue they are safeguarding constitutional principles rather than obstructing for political gain, but the timing and consistency of these challenges – aimed at the actions of a single administration – do indicate a distinct partisan bias.

Do not be fooled - none of this is about illegal aliens, none of it is about due process – the Democrats could not give two fecal evacuations or one single flying fornication about Abrego Garcia or any other illegal alien. For these people, the value of any person or group is calculated based on how effectively they can be aggregated into a class of victims that can be used as a weapon.

This battle is being waged against American citizens and in the favor of millions of people allowed by prior presidents, Republican and Democrat alike (but more so by Democrats), by political operators who hate Donald Trump and his supporters and will do anything – even things that harm the citizens of this nation – to stop anything this President proposes or does.

This is merely the Deep State on a war footing.