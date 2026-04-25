Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Mark B's avatar
Mark B
21m

Is this a pyramid scheme?

SPLC secretly pays hate groups a fraction of what the SPLC receives as government grants, so the various hate groups can provide ammunition for the SPLC gunners.

Without hate groups the SPLC might fail to exist and certainly cannot request government grants or funding to carry on.

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
29m

Given the frequency that hate incidents have turned out to be hoaxes - perpetrated to "raise awareness" by the zealous opponents of hate, I can't say it is all that surprising that SPLC would be subsidizing it. It was a very reasonable business expense for them.

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