Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Kristin Maguire's avatar
Kristin Maguire
3h

The clip of Senator Graham from the Kavanaugh hearings has been highlighted with his death. It is the stuff of movies. Colleagues whom he treated with respect and saw as good people with bad ideas had shown themselves to be bad people. His fury wasn't just about the immoral, unfair, and despicable treatment of Kavanaugh during the advice and consent process. For him, his "friends across the aisle" had betrayed not just the constructs of the US Constitution, they had betrayed him.

The unbridled and unapologetic pursuit of power in politics has been unmasked. It has poisoned our national discourse and set neighbors against neighbors. Fear and suspicion have replaced trust.

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Lknotts's avatar
Lknotts
5h

Excellent. Do you believe we still have time to reverse course and save our civilization? I fear that day has come, and too many of “us” no longer have “the capacity to distinguish between being wrong and being wicked.”

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