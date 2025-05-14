I’m going to advance the premise that the Democrat Party, at least as a single, cohesive entity, doesn’t exist.

The fact is that it hasn’t existed for a long time.

Currently, it is a fragile coalition of disparate groups, hanging by a thread and held together by a lie: the grand lie that every faction will get what it wants, even when one group’s gain comes at another’s expense. That illusion is crumbling, and the factions are fracturing. There never was a unified “Democrat Party,” only this mirage, masterfully kept alive by skillful leadership (which is aging out), open checkbooks (which are now less open due to the $1.5 billion Kamala Brat disaster), and the willful ignorance of its members (the existence of which is proven by the ridiculous things they are told, but still believe).

The party’s youth will soon outnumber and overpower the old guard - it’s a demographic certainty. When that happens, the result won’t be unity but the repeat of the Maoist practice of “getting rid of the olds” followed by an internecine war among the fragments.

Andrew Breitbart, God rest his soul, said it best: “What the left does is divide.” He was right. The “progressive” movement, using the Democrat Party as its vehicle, excels at uniting groups with conflicting goals. Their strategy hinges on division, keeping each faction at arm’s length while convincing them they’re uniquely oppressed - and that only the Democrats can deliver justice by redistributing power or resources. It’s a Dutch auction of loyalty, where promises are made, but few are kept.

Imagine the Democrat Party as a building with a long hallway, lined with conference rooms. Each room holds a different group - Blacks, Hispanics, the poor, gays, environmentalists, Marxists, crony capitalists - all carefully segregated. Party leaders move from room to room, promising each faction their heart’s desire, collecting loyalty in return. But history shows Democrats love only themselves. Can any constituency - outside corrupt politicians - honestly say their unwavering loyalty to the party has made them better off?

This “separate but equal” strategy echoes pre-Brown v. Board of Education tactics, minus the hoods. Look at college campus protests or staged demonstrations, often funded by figures like George Soros. These events unite groups - anarchists, socialists, communists - that should be at odds. How do they coexist? Through a shared enemy: anyone opposing their vision.

The Democrats’ strength is also their Achilles’ heel. Their coalition of single-issue groups - statists, Marxists, radical nationalists, anarchists, anti-religionists, anti-military - relies on political promises, not shared values. The party’s agenda isn’t about supporting minorities; it’s about accumulating and retaining power. At their nominating conventions, when these groups mingle, the cracks show. The only thing holding them together is hysteria, whipped up by party leaders, accusing conservatives and the GOP of bigotry, racism, homophobia, greed, and hate. These charges are the Super Glue of the Democrat coalition.

But the game is unraveling. These groups are finally opening the door and finding out that the Democrat leadership is promising everybody everything. Realizing their demands can’t all be met, the coalition is collapsing. Defeated enemies are leaving now exposing allies of convenience as rivals. History offers a preview: after the Bolshevik Revolution, Russia saw Bolsheviks, Mensheviks, Trotskyists, and Stalinists turn on each other. The result was war among factions, resolved only by totalitarian rule “for the people’s good.”

A progressive future isn’t harmony - it’s politically motivated violence, campus riots, and the radicalism of ANTIFA or BLM marches. It’s permanent discord. When the common enemy is gone, the factions will see each other for what they are: enemies, not allies. The Democrat Party’s collapse is inevitable, not because of external opposition, but because its foundation - a patchwork of irreconcilable interests - was a con that was never built to last.