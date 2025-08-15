Every single Democrat claims to be “fighting for democracy” these days. That phrase is as ubiquitous as the accusation of “racism” has been since a little known, no-accomplishment, freshman Senator from Illinois ran for the Democrat presidential nomination 17 years ago.

But what does “fighting for democracy” mean?

Let’s examine one of their pet issues – fighting for illegal aliens – for a clue.

Let’s look at the federal law first. If the states and cities are resisting the enforcement of these laws to “defend democracy”, they must be undemocratic, unconstitutional and illegitimate, right?

Well, it seems that control of immigration is delegated to Congress in the Constitution of the United States, allowing Congress to duly pass immigration law in both a Senate and House filled with the democratically elected representatives of the people and the several states, were signed by a president freely elected by the people and have been tested in the judicial system comprised of state and federal courts, all the way up to the Supreme Court. The Constitution also specifies that the Executive Branch has the duty to enforce these laws, and these federal laws also fall under the Supremacy Clause in the Constitution, establishing them as superior to state and local laws.

Definitely how our “democracy” (actually it is a constitutional, representative republic) is designed to operate.

So, here are some of the ways the Democrat run cities and states are responding to constitutional, standing, law:

The most recent Democrat presidential administration, the Biden administration, ignored border enforcement – which is not illegal, the Executive Branch has the power to chose what laws they will enforce and how they will enforce them.

The Obama administration created DACA from whole cloth. Neither Dreamers nor DACA recipients have actual legal status.

The Biden administration in particular pretended to oppose open borders (which are illegal), encouraged caravans of illegal immigrants to come to the USA in public statements (some before being elected), facilitated “asylum” applications by creating a phone app, released those detained at the border to the interior of the country, often provided free travel to selected locations and even air-lifted illegal aliens to major US cities and released them with only a court date, often one scheduled several years into the future.

Democrat aligned NGOs and private charities were paid handsome sums of taxpayer money for “resettlement” of people with no legal immigration status. Some of these organizations provided printed instructions of how to surrender to immigration authorities, what to say, produced maps of safe paths to cross the US/Mexico border with designated way stations they stocked with water and food.

Democrats created “sanctuary cities” that attracted illegal aliens by promising they would be shielded from federal law.

Democrat city and state officials openly defy federal law to protect illegal alien populations.

Democrat cities and states create an aura of legitimacy for illegal aliens by issuing driver’s licenses, allowing them to vote in local elections and own property, providing them with access to free health care, EBT cards, and covering housing and living expenses.

They refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement activity, increasing the danger to law enforcement AND the immigrant community – but legal and illegal.

They block ICE agent’s vehicles and obstruct arrests and detentions of criminal aliens.

City and state officials revealed planned ICE raids and detention activity.

They created phone apps to warn illegal aliens, including criminal illegal aliens, of ICE presence.

They openly claim that “migrants” have committed no crime, when crossing the border illegally the first time is a misdemeanor, the second time a felony.

So, it seems clear that every one of these actions runs contrary to the letter and spirit of federal immigration laws.

How is open defiance of democratically passed federal law “defending democracy”?

It isn’t.

I know it, you know it, and Democrats know it.

Almost every issue these days follows a similar pattern, Democrats are reduced to emotional blackmail to advance any of their issues and to facilitate that blackmail, they lie.

From illegal immigration to redistricting, what Democrats are doing is the antithesis of democracy. They are not “protecting democracy”, they are destroying it.