I’ve been struggling to write something rational because our public discourse has reached a point of complete irrationality. We are assaulted every minute of every day with a political opposition organized into an officially recognized political party, that constantly invents situations and imputes intents that have zero basis in reality.

It is almost like they are not satisfied unless they are afraid.

As a kid, I loved those pulp “sword and sorcery” epics. Conan the Barbarian was a favorite fictional character (Robert E. Howard’s books are way better than the movie takes).

It strikes me that we are trapped in a similar fictional creation, a novel for our times.

I kind of get it, if you can establish a world where fear reigns, fighting that fear makes you noble and heroic – it also makes you feel significant and important. It is like reading Howard’s Conan novels, believing you are Conan and you have a hot girlfriend in Red Sonja who doesn’t care if you take up with the queen of the kingdom you just conquered because she knows Cimmerians can never stay in a normal, stable relationship (or hang on to a kingdom) for very long.

The problem is that the Conan stories and movies are all fiction, as are the Democrats mental constructions of conservatives, MAGA, and the Orange Man.

The issue comes when the Democrat fiction gets dangerous and transitions into the real world – I believe it got Charlie Kirk killed. Creating and maintaining those illusions takes a lot of vocalizations of things that support their imaginary world that doesn’t necessarily exist but must be projected into the minds of their minions. It’s sort of Plato’s allegory of the cave in IMAX and THX surround sound.

I was going to list a few times when Democrats used inflammatory language against Republicans, so I asked Grok this question:

“What inflammatory words and phrases - like “snatching people off the street”, “terrorized”, “Nazi”, “gestapo”, “authoritarian”, and “destroying democracy” have Democrats used since Trump entered the presidential race in 2023?”

I got back nine pages of cited examples - what was said, by whom, when, and where - and I know that wasn’t all of them because there were some of which I am aware that Grok didn’t pick – and that list didn’t include events like Biden’s Leni Riefenstahl infused Red Speech where he called half of America evil.

We are not the same.

Conservatives define issues based on observed reality where progressives create a reality to match their IMAX projections.

By nature, conservatives are comfortable flying solo, making up their own minds – we value independence over joining - that’s why we are so hard to get to join a march, a protest, or any kind of group action - because how the hell do you ever organize a bunch of individualists into a cohesive group?

The phrase “conservative group” should be considered an oxymoron. The existence of an organized nation and society dedicated to leaving each other the f*ck alone is literally one of the craziest ideas ever!

But the left of the spectrum doesn’t have that concern. They are herd animals, they tend to look at some leader, authority figure or comfortable narrative to tell them what to do. Organize a protest about something they know little to nothing about and if it is against an opponent their leaders vilify and dude, they are there - waving signs, chanting the chants, singing bad protest songs and generally being dicks to anybody not them. Don’t expect an informed answer if you ask one of the participants to give you some details of why they are protesting because they won’t be able to go deeper than the surface. They know the Orange Man is Bad because somebody told them, but they don’t know why. They are there to oppose, no valid reason necessary.

This is a content warning, because I’m about to be indelicate, but way back during the first Obama term, I was back in Mississippi and chatting with some of my buddies about politics over some adult beverages, and I noted that Democrats (and lefty media) are like a $10 hooker who doesn’t have a gag reflex – they never spit, they just swallow everything.

For an example of what I’m talking about, you really need to go read the James Greenberg essay on which I commented in the previous post. Greenberg uncorks an amazing work of complete fiction, projection, and the kind of manufactured fear the contemporary left uses to justify their actions in the real world and cover themselves with Conan-caliber glory and nobility in their imaginary world.

If you live in a fantasy where the rules you make are of your own construction, there is literally nothing that cannot be defined in whatever way fits your fear, literally nothing is prohibited, and every action is righteous and free of consequence.

These are people who see the assassination of Charlie Kirk as a good and righteous act, not because it resolves anything, quite the opposite because Kirk was nothing like their creation of him, but because they see it as an action against their fears.