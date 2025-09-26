Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Jack Sotallaro
1h

I read Greenberg's post, and left this reply, "Dude, you're describing what the left has done for years. Why complain when the storm you started blows down your own house?"

I like your reply much more than my own.

It's typical of the left to complain when their own tactics are used against them, and in this case, the tactics aren't even theirs, they're just the law being enforced. Many of the laws they wrote.

I fear there will be a kinetic response to the left's asymmetrical violence and sniping. I believe it's too late for "can't we all just get along?"

Watch your 6, and go strapped. Train so you'll be competent.

Pray.

