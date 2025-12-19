Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
29m

It's an unfortunate comment about where the US is today, that this type of Constitutionally subversive activity is not only allowed by the Supreme Court, but is practiced by state judges who should know better. When political convenience trumps the Constitution, we're in deep trouble. So, yes, SCOTUS must act, and quickly, to preserve the Republic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harald Gormsson's avatar
Harald Gormsson
1h

Have lost their way intellectually, morally, ethically and electorally, Democrats are convinced themselves they must destroy America in order to “save” it. In their desperate and delusional quest for power, nothing and no one is safe. Voting for Democrats is akin to suicide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture