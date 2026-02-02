I detest Chris Murphy, the Democrat Senator from Connecticut. He is a pure propagandist—a nice way of calling him an unadulterated liar. Murphy took his audition for Schumer’s job on the road yesterday and landed on Fox News Sunday, lying away, and I thought it might be helpful to address them one by one.

Murphy declared that immigration enforcement in Minnesota has descended into dystopia: ICE tear-gassing elementary schools, disappearing legal residents into cars, murdering American citizens, and making the country less safe. It’s vivid language. It’s also carefully constructed to provoke outrage and feed his rabid base.

There is no denying that federal operations in Minnesota have been aggressive. Large enforcement actions have disrupted neighborhoods, sparked protests, and produced viral videos of forceful arrests. Two people, including Alex Pretti, were killed during encounters with federal agents. Those deaths deserve serious, independent investigation, and the public is right to demand transparency, but describing these events as ICE “murdering American citizens” crosses from fact into framing. There is no evidence of a policy to kill civilians. What exists are tragic incidents that raise legitimate questions about the actions of the protesters as well as the training, accountability, and use of force—precisely the kinds of issues that belong in courtrooms and formal inquiries, not rhetorical broadsides.

Murphy goes further, claiming ICE is tear-gassing elementary schools and running roving patrols that force Americans to “show their papers,” likening the situation to Stalin’s Russia or Maduro’s Venezuela. Tear gas has been deployed during protest responses near community areas and there was one reported use to quell a protest near a high school, but there is no verified pattern of schools being directly targeted, especially elementary schools. Agents have questioned people in public, but America still has functioning courts, active legal challenges, and oversight mechanisms. However flawed Murphy might think the execution is, this is not a totalitarian state. Historical analogies are being used here as emotional accelerants, not as accurate descriptions.

On detention statistics, Murphy asserts that 70 percent of those held by ICE have no criminal record. As you would expect, the reality is more nuanced. Many detainees are not violent offenders, and a substantial share have no criminal history at all—but the percentages vary depending on how the data is sliced and the fact that while they may not be facing criminal charges, if they are here illegally and their asylum applications have been rejected or they are under deportation orders, they are eligible to be detained pending deportation. Compressing that complexity into a single dramatic figure may be effective politics, but it is knowingly dishonest and prevents honest debate.

Murphy then appeals directly to conservatives, arguing that constitutional rights are being violated daily—First, Fourth, even Second Amendment freedoms. There are legitimate legal disputes underway over searches, seizures, and family separations. Courts are examining those claims now. That’s how a constitutional system works: evidence is weighed, standards are applied, and judgments are rendered. Declaring wholesale constitutional collapse before those processes conclude is activism, not analysis.

He also recounts emotionally charged stories from Texas, describing asylum seekers being “disappeared” from courtrooms and children ripped from cars. Some enforcement encounters have involved children who were either placed with a second parent or guardian or the custodial parent chose to keep the child with them during the deportation process—but “disappeared” implies secret detention without legal process—something not supported by evidence. People are being detained under existing immigration law, even when the manner of enforcement appears unnecessarily blunt to Murphy.

Murphy places much of the blame on Donald Trump, arguing the president killed bipartisan reform efforts—including negotiations with James Lankford—in order to weaponize chaos. It’s true that talks stalled —because the bill was bad—and that Trump favors enforcement-first policies. Whether that reflects cynical division or simply a different governing philosophy depends on your perspective. It is not proof of a grand conspiracy.

Finally, Murphy suggests that early statements by Department of Homeland Security about the Pretti shooting make independent investigation impossible. Yet federal civil-rights reviews are underway, and state authorities are pressing for access to evidence. This looks less like a blocked inquiry and more like the familiar friction that follows any controversial use of force.

Here’s the larger point: Murphy’s narrative blends real problems with rhetorical excess. Yes, enforcement tactics deserve scrutiny. Yes, deadly encounters must be independently reviewed. Yes, many detainees are not violent criminals, but equating ICE with authoritarian regimes and treating every tragedy as proof of institutional evil is propaganda, not public policy.

A free society depends on something more demanding than outrage, specifically required are restraint, evidence, and process. When we replace those with moral panic, we don’t get justice—we get spectacle, and when people like Murphy turn politics into crisis theater, facts become optional and trust becomes collateral damage.

We need less panic porn and more sober realization of the need to enforce the law the effect of state complacency and in the case of Minnesota, outright resistance to the legitimate enforcement of standing federal law.