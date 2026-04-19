Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

This is exactly it—the battlefield isn’t just political anymore, it’s perceptual. The left and its media ecosystem don’t just argue—they construct a hyper-reality where narrative outruns fact, and repetition replaces truth. People start reacting to what feels real instead of what is real. That’s how you get the windmill tilts—fighting illusions while the actual ground shifts beneath you. The antidote isn’t louder counter-narratives—it’s exposure to reality, consistently and unapologetically. Facts have to be lived, not just stated. Because once reality reasserts itself, the illusion doesn’t debate—it collapses. And that’s when the tide finally turns.

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Jim Meyer's avatar
Jim Meyer
13m

More like 237 years of failure. Rousseau and the French Enlightenment were philosophically and the French Revolution was politically the beginning of it.

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