Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mvlbob's avatar
mvlbob
1h

Apt and appropriate description. Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
April's avatar
April
1h

Very interesting. I left the Democratic Party after they started praising antisemitism, though the roots of my leaving were growing for a long time. I’m very concerned for my friends in New York who are practicing Jews. Philadelphia isn’t great but at least we have mostly incompetence and corruption not downright lunacy in government

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Smith
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture