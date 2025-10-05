I posted a couple of things over the past few days that have drawn Doomers to express that conservatives in office are not doing anything to destroy the power of progressive Democrats or if they are doing anything, they are not doing enough, or if they are doing enough, it isn’t working fast enough.

Maybe. I tend to be a little doom addicted as well, and I wish that things would have changed one tick of the clock after President-Elect Trump became President Trump, but I also believe that what the progressives have built over decades, over a century, actually is now foundational dogma in our government with layers upon layers of protection built in.

I say that to note that I understand the dooming and based on our witness of feckless GOP efforts in the past, I can see how people feel the way they do.

There was a rumor yesterday that “moderate” Republicans (remember that they call James Lankford, he of the disastrous “bipartisan” border bill that Shutdown Schumer and Pepe Le Pew Jefferies loved, a “moderate”) are negotiating with Democrats to open the nearly 90% open federal government back up.

If such a thing happens, it certainly would qualify as doom. We do know there are GOP Reps and Senators that didn’t like the Big Beautiful Bill as it was making its way through Congress. Some House members opposed it because they wanted more cuts and some GOP Senators opposed it because…well, because they are RINOs – and the effect of both was to give Democrats some lift.

Giving up a win reminds me of something Vladimir Lenin is alleged to have said:

“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”

I wrote yesterday that our current government structure is in place to enact and preserve progressive policies, and this is part of it. One of historian Robert Conquest’s Laws of Politics says the simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies.

This is the GOP without Trump.

When I think about the stars of GOP failure theater, three names come to mind as examples – Lindsey Graham of South Carolina in the Senate, Trey Gowdy (ex-Representative from South Carolina), and Jim Jordan (Ohio’s 4th District Representative). There is enough bluster, Strum und Drang (a belief that powerful emotions, rather than intellectual reason, should be the driving force), to build a couple of Cat 5 hurricanes but they never seem to actually get anything done. Graham was going to take the Democrats apart over Trump’s two impeachments and did nothing – but throw American troops into a foreign war, and Linds is all in. Gowdy was going to bring down Hillary over Benghazi and instead of seeing it through, he retired from the House. Jordan investigates interminably, spends a lot of time in front of Fox News cameras but produces nothing but wind.

All three of these Avengers fought Obamacare tooth and nail, and did so loudly and effusively, and yet, even during the brief stints when the GOP had control of Congress, somehow failed to dent it. Massive fail with which we are still suffering fifteen years after Obamacare was passed (in a manipulated vote orchestrated by despicable Democrat Senate Majority Leader, Harry Reid).

When Shutdown and Pepe began their storm of lies about the GOP wanting to cut off health care for working people just because the Democrats wanted to reinstate $200 billion of funding for healthcare for illegal aliens and then heard that some “moderate” GOP members were searching for a way to surrender to Democrats and say they didn’t’, I thought about what G.K. Chesterton said about the differences between progressives and conservatives. He said:

“The business of Progressives is to go on making mistakes. The business of the Conservatives is to prevent the mistakes from being corrected.”

But on some fronts, we are winning - and we should take note of it.

Democrats have been exposed for the liars, communists, and freaks they have always been. We couldn’t ask for two more mockable leaders of that party, and they are accompanied by a chorus of the most ridiculous assortments of anti-American, pro-criminal, pro-terrorist, antisemitic, anti-capitalist, high estrogen (and I’m talking about the ones who “identify” as males), fantasist clowns.

But that’s not even the important part. The Trump administration consists of a cross section of American competence, grit, and determination. They are literally assassins when it comes to breaking the hold of progressivism on government – that is why they attacked the government processes and institutions that were used to fund the progressive protection racket as a first move. I know that it can be undone by the next president, but Trump knows that he can’t count on a lot of help from the Congressional GOP.

He knows Linds, Trey and Jim, too.

Don’t get me wrong. I do totally and completely get the predisposition for doom because it is well earned. I’ve been a conservative all my life and a registered Republican since I voted for Ronaldus Magnus Reagan in 1980 – but I am well acquainted with our penchant of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

But we are winning – and I am not sick of it yet.