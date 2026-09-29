I had a bit of a day yesterday.

Of course, my hands were occupied with finishing the trim out of our kitchen – moldings, restoring door facings, caulking, touch up paint, those tedious things that take a long time and a little patience, but make a big difference in the overall quality of the presentation. No matter how good you are, if you skip this part your work will look unfinished.

But my mind and my heart were heavy yesterday.

My Facebook feed has been jammed lately with leftist posts and reels and I ran across one this morning by some random guy who claimed he combed through hours upon hours of Charlie Kirk’s debates and events and he had proof that Charlie was a bigot, a racist, a fascist, and a Christian nationalist, that Kirk’s MAGAt supporters were lying about him being taken out of context and in proper context, Kirk’s comments were even worse than anyone knows.

I watched his video and it just made me sad because it was nothing more than assassination porn and literal propaganda.

Charlie could be blunt, but often truth is blunt.

If you ever watched him, to come to the conclusions this guy did you have to be disconnected from reality – and the people in the comments were even worse, claiming that Kirk shouted people down and was afraid to debate smart people because he wasn’t really that smart (ignoring that college degrees today do not mean you are smart, nor the absence of them makes you stupid).

Personally, I never saw a video where Charlie shouted anybody down, he went head-to-head with people like Hasan Piker and debated at the Cambridge Union and he was assassinated before he could debate the people of whom his accusers imagine he was “afraid.” Charlie was fighting on enemy turf here administrations fear their students, where deplatforming is considered legitimate, and the heckler’s veto is a primary tool.

It occurs to me that Charlie was killed because the model he used had the potential to bring people of different viewpoints together enough for both sides to realize that both sides are being lied to by the leadership, the purpose of which is to keep us at each other’s throat by fostering exactly the kind of reaction this random dude had while “proving” Charlie was really a bad guy – not because he was a bad guy, but he needed to be bad to fit the narrative.

Look, I react badly at times, too and I have no intent on giving up what I believe, but I am at least willing to listen to other points without losing my mind.

We, and I include both sides in the term “we”, are being manipulated. More than anything else, I think that was what Charlie Kirk was about – I think he knew there was no convincing the inconvincible, so he just tried to show them the evidence and hoped that would prepare them for the time they would realize that we are all being lied to.

As they say, in a time of lies, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.

I can’t predict the future, but there is one thing I know and one thing I hope:

I know truth will out, time is the worst enemy of a lie and there is always a plethora of lies told to hold back one truth, with each lie a small fault line opens until the propaganda effort collapses under its own weight.

The second thing is my hope that the collapse of lies leads to an informational cascade or the collapse of preference falsification: which is when people privately disbelieve a system while publicly behaving as though they accept it.

Armies of straw men are extremely vulnerable to fire and once enough people reveal their true beliefs, the apparent consensus can disappear astonishingly quickly.

The fact is that the deepest vulnerability of a system based upon manipulation isn’t necessarily that people will discover the truth. It is that they will discover each other and realize that they agree on 80-90% of things and are willing to debate the other 10-20%.

There are striking historical examples.

Research on the 1989 Leipzig demonstrations explicitly describes this mechanism: public protest revealed information that had previously been hidden about both the East German regime and the extent of opposition to it.

The important qualification is that populations rarely rise up simply because they discover one lie. The decisive moment tends to come when large numbers of people simultaneously realize three things: the official story is false, many other people know it is false, and the authorities can no longer prevent them from discovering that they agree.

The revolutions of 1989 in Eastern Europe are probably the clearest modern example of the collapse of preference falsification.

In East Germany, the communist government controlled the press, restricted travel, maintained an enormous internal-security apparatus, and presented itself as enjoying popular legitimacy. Yet people increasingly had access to contradictory information—from Western television, churches, relatives, travelers, economic reality, and eventually one another. A particularly important event was the May 1989 local election, whose official results were challenged as fraudulent; Germany’s federal government history notes that this helped broaden the opposition’s demands toward democracy and free elections.

Then something extraordinary happened.

About 1,200 people demonstrated in Leipzig on September 4. The demonstrations continued every Monday. Within weeks, tens of thousands were participating. On October 9, approximately 70,000 people marched despite fears that security forces might violently suppress them. They did not.

That may have been the psychological turning point. The late 1980’s, the Reagan years, saw similar revolutions in Poland, Czechoslovakia’s Velvet Revolution, and even in the Philippines – and in each one of those, the government was far more oppressive than ours is today. We still have the framework of a system that protects individual liberty and political freedom – barely, but it is still there proving how resilient and durable it is.

The interesting thing about crises of national identity is that they always, and I mean always, reach a tipping point.

If America is not at hers, we are damn close.

At least I prayed last night we are.