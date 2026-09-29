Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Debbie Wagner's avatar
Debbie Wagner
Sep 29Edited

Three giant hoaxes have now been exposed — the “climate change” hoax (aka the red green axis), the idiotic lie that you can change genders, and the covid/pandemic/vaccine scam. And, I think that is creating a turning point for a lot of people. If these ridiculous lies can get worldwide traction with millions of people, no lie is too great to manufacture. We are onto the globalist liars whose goal it is to create chaos and unrest in order to destroy normal, western society. Hopefully we won’t be as gullible in the future.

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Karen Cook's avatar
Karen Cook
Sep 29

Sad that we can’t have debates about issues anymore. Why can’t a cable news show bring several people with opposing views on an issue and let public see how it plays out? That way people could hear both sides without it turning into shouting match or violence.

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