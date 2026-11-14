People keep posting these “articles” and “think pieces” about Orange Man Bad and so far, a total of zero things the left has claimed about Trump have proven true - and yet they continue manufacturing outrages, willfully misquoting him, taking him out of context, and pretending not to understand what he says, and in the end, just fabricating things to be incensed about.

Trump certainly has personality traits and ways of expressing himself that could be seen as objectionable, I get that. He has many quirks I find off-putting but in the grand scheme of things, those are inconsequential to how he has governed and should not be the basis for the fabrication of outrage.

President Trump is probably the greatest example to date of the use of manufactured dissent.

Manufactured dissent is the stock and trade of a political system consisting of people who will disregard dispositive evidence of empirical, historical outcomes so they can intentionally make promises that can never be fulfilled because they know the dissent machine will simply cast the failures as the fault of their opposition.

It should not be ignored that those political promises never establish satisfaction, they just establish new and broader expectations - fertile fields for growing a future harvest of more dissent.

I’m certainly biased toward the conservative, Austrian School, free market side of the equation but in my assessment, there never has been such an organized, persistent, vitriolic, well-funded effort to wear down a president and his administration.

Sure, my side does it - but not like the left of American politics can. When we try it, we look like clowns because we just are not good at it. Too many of us still believe in facts and truth, informed opinions, and aren’t afraid of being wrong.

The left has created a Dissent, Inc. to satisfy a demand for outrage in a remarkably well funded industry designed to do nothing but crank out things that generate discord. Dissent, Inc. is a mashup of supermarket tabloids, outrage sites on the internet, a willing, compliant and biased media, podcasts hosted and guested by people who disguise hate and ignorance with clicks and heated rhetoric, and a willing and biased media that is all-too willing to lend a hand.

And the best at their jobs are far more P.T. Barnum than Edward R. Murrow.

Everything is a sideshow now - and it is all meant to make you mad while distracting you.

If you think that any government program is being done for the “good of the people”, you are sadly mistaken, my sweet summer child. The aim of the people behind a program like “universal health care” or “ending racism” is not the delivery of them, rather is who controls them. The same goes for welfare, something initially conceived to prevent the poorest among us from starving or freezing to death, but now is a income redistribution program that, while claiming to be conscientious and caring, is designed to create dependency by supporting a standard of living.

Not even elections are safe from efforts allegedly “for the good of the people.”

To that end, Dissent, Inc. has introduced a new product to satisfy a market driven need. We now have Democrat politicians who will simply lie about who they are and where they stand in order to win elections and once safely across the line, revert to who they have always been. This is really nothing new, it was piloted in a market test back when John Kerry was “for it before he was against it” way back in 2004.

We can now add the Democrat Governor-Elect of Nevada, Aaron Ford, who didn’t support the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, but decided after he won that he actually does support it because after he “...researched it and looking at the Electoral College, understanding the, frankly, racist underpinnings of it in the first place leads me to believe that we need to get rid of it.”

First of all, there is nothing racist about the Electoral College, it is just preventing left-wing metropolitan areas like New York, Chicago, and LA from electing every president from now until Kingdom come. It is just another example of how “for the people” is used to capture and hold power while doing as little as possible “for the people.”

Dissent, Inc. has been so successful in creating enough people who believe America was founded as a racist, white supremacist nation that no element of the Constitution is safe, not even free elections.

Ford joins CIAbigail Spanberger, Stepstool Abdul Elf Zayed, Mikie Sherrell, Ilhan Omar, every Democrat in Texas, and many others who temporarily erased their past until after they were successfully elected - mostly by Trump-averse “moderates” and independent voters who decided to try Dissent Incorporated’s new and improved outrages.

In my head, I keep hearing a line from the classic movie Animal House I think many of these voters will be hearing soon. It is the one where Otter says to Flounder:

“Flounder, you can’t spend your whole life worrying about your mistakes! You f***ed up. You trusted us! Hey, make the best of it!”