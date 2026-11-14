Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Jimmy May's avatar
Jimmy May
1h

Brilliant take, Mr. Pundit, including this gem:

“Too many of us still believe in facts and truth, informed opinions, and aren’t afraid of being wrong.”

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Rather Curmudgeonly's avatar
Rather Curmudgeonly
7m

You miss what I think is a key element about Trump, he breaks the Dem monopoly on performative politicking -- politics as entertainment. I've always been annoyed at the ritual invocation of Hitler because Mussolini is the proper comparison. Remember, the Dems are filled with theater kids and they don't like sharing the stage.

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