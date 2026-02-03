This is singer Billie Eilish. She wants “ICE Out” but owns a $15 million mansion on what she calls “stolen land.”

First off, I am not a lawyer, nor do I play one on TV. I’m just a guy who reads a lot and has a lot of opinions. As I research things, those opinions tend to harden into positions, guided—at least I hope—by facts and reality.

There are a couple of words in the English language right now, one doing an extraordinary amount of heavy lifting and the other being abused like a rented mule. The former is immigrant. The latter is citizen.

If you were unfortunate enough to have watched the Grammys on Sunday night or listened to any anti-ICE activist or politician lately, you’ve heard the routine conflation of “immigrant” and “illegal alien.” These are not the same thing and there seems to be a growing belief on the left that anyone who crosses a border by any means necessary, finds work, starts a family, and evades notice long enough can magically evolve from illegal alien to immigrant to citizen.

That is not how citizenship works.

Several years ago, while writing a series of essays on borders and national sovereignty, I ran headlong into the legal distinction between de jure and de facto. Borders, after all, are imaginary lines on maps that only exist if both sides agree to respect them. The same logic applies to citizenship—and whether the confusion of language is intentional or accidental, it is now corroding both our civic discourse and our sovereignty.

In the United States, citizenship is fundamentally a legal status defined by the Constitution and federal statute. The Fourteenth Amendment establishes de jure citizenship—citizenship by law—acquired through birth on U.S. soil, descent from citizen parents, or naturalization after lawful residency, background checks, English and civics testing, and an oath of allegiance. This status confers concrete rights: voting, passports, protection from deportation, and eligibility for public office. It is absolute, federally enforced, and not awarded based on effort, virtue, or duration of residence.

Yet alongside this legal reality, a parallel one has emerged. Many undocumented immigrants enter illegally but then live quietly for years—sometimes decades—working, paying taxes, raising families, and integrating into their communities. In sanctuary jurisdictions, which now encompass roughly a third of the U.S. population, local policies provide driver’s licenses, in-state tuition, municipal IDs, and access to services based on residency rather than federal status. This creates something resembling “urban citizenship”: people treated as members of the community in practice, even if not in law.

That is de facto membership—citizenship “in fact.”

The problem is that de facto citizenship has no grounding in federal law. No statute grants citizenship through good behavior, long-term residence, or economic contribution. Undocumented immigrants remain deportable under federal authority. Even programs offering discretionary relief merely provide temporary protection or a possible path to permanent residency—not automatic citizenship. Integration alone does not confer legal standing, no matter how often activists insist otherwise.

Sociologically and politically, however, de facto status carries real weight. Many Americans see long-term undocumented residents as “Americans in fact,” and sanctuary policies reflect this sentiment by prioritizing inclusion over enforcement. Scholars describe a tacit arrangement: labor and social participation in exchange for tolerance and ambiguity. But ambiguity is not law, and tolerance is not legitimacy.

This is where the system breaks.

When de facto membership substitutes for de jure citizenship, the rule of law erodes. The distinction between legal and illegal presence blurs. Incentives shift and unauthorized migration increases. Enforcement becomes selective and politicized and because population counts affect congressional representation and Electoral College votes, illegal residency doesn’t just reshape communities—it reshapes political power, often without the consent of actual citizens.

That is not an accident. It is premeditated.

This is how sovereignty dissolves—not with tanks in the streets, but with semantic sleight of hand and bureaucratic shrugging. When Borders become suggestions, the idea of citizenship becomes a bit “flexible” and as law becomes optional, Democrats and leftist moral scolds tell citizens their objections are immoral, their concerns hysterical, and their country infinitely elastic.

I believe immigration reform is necessary. The process should be easier to navigate but harder to exploit, with clear benchmarks for acceptance and meaningful expectations for assimilation. Legal status should be phased, revocable for criminality or anti-American agitation. And the Executive Branch should be required—by statute if necessary—to enforce border security aggressively and consistently.

But none of that matters if we continue pretending that living somewhere long enough entitles you to ownership of it.

Until we resolve this, we will keep pretending that citizenship is something you absorb through proximity rather than earn through law. We will keep rewarding evasion while punishing compliance and actual citizens will continue to be told that their country belongs to anyone who manages to stay hidden long enough—and if they notice, they are racists and xenophobes.

A nation that cannot define its citizens cannot govern itself, and a republic that allows de facto realities to replace de jure law is not evolving, it is quietly surrendering.