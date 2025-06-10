Democrats love to fight deportation for some of the worst criminal illegal immigrants, giving the impression they’re against deporting anyone. But today, while on a flight to Tulsa, I recalled a case where the Obama and Biden administrations were all-in on deporting a German family granted asylum in the U.S. for a shocking reason.

What was their crime? Did they abuse their kids? Traffic them? Neglect and starve them? Maybe send them to bed without pudding?

No.

They homeschooled their children, which is heavily restricted in Germany. Apparently, the German government despises being taught to think independent thoughts.

The Romeike family fled Germany in 2008, seeking asylum from persecution for homeschooling. They settled in Tennessee, where a U.S. immigration judge granted them asylum in 2010, recognizing Germany’s homeschooling bans as religious and social persecution. But the Board of Immigration Appeals overturned that decision in 2012, and the case climbed the U.S. court system. In 2014, the Supreme Court declined to hear their appeal, leaving them vulnerable to deportation.

Obama wanted them gone. So did Biden. You just can’t have people doing that homeschooling thing. Too dangerous.

So, when Biden got his shot after being “elected” in 2020, he went back after them.

In September 2023, the Biden administration ramped up efforts to deport them. During a routine ICE check-in, the Romeikes were told their “indefinite deferred action status,” granted in 2014, was revoked without explanation. They had four weeks to secure German passports for self-deportation. This sparked outrage from homeschooling advocates and lawmakers like Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who pressed ICE to reconsider.

By October 2024, ICE granted the family another one-year stay, pushing deportation to October 2025. This followed a similar reprieve in October 2023, driven by advocacy, including a letter from Tennessee lawmakers to ICE Deputy Director Patrick J. Lechleitner. The Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) continues to push for a permanent fix, backing H.R. 5423, a bill by Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger to grant the Romeikes permanent residency. Yet, the family’s future remains uncertain, with no lasting resolution.

Contrast this with Democrats’ fervor to protect certain illegal immigrants. If you’re an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador facing deportation, Chris Van Hollen and a parade of Democrats will rush to your defense—maybe even buy you a top-shelf drink. But if you’re a German family, clearly lacking the “right” skin tone, simply wanting to homeschool your kids? You’re out of luck.

What the Democrats are willing to do to oppose Trump is remarkable. It is like their scientists invented a new poison to kill Trump, but then decided to require it be tested on everybody in the party first to make sure it works.

When Democrats decry Trump’s enforcement of immigration laws, calling him every name in the book, ask yourself: Are they really fighting for you, or just for they/them?