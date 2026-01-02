Unlicensed Punditry

Rather Curmudgeonly
2h

You are responding to people who are at best - half baked.

Steve Raynes
2h

I’m not MAGA but agree with the principles of protecting our freedoms and constitution as you described with the good analogy. I disagree with many of the means in which MAGA acts upon and verbalizes their opinions, even if I agree with some of the intent. But I admit to also disagreeing with a fair amount of them as well. I’m not a cookie counter Republican and because of that some dislike my reasoned approach to my opinions and target me as well.

Some will say, but “they” are bad and say bad things, they put Splenda in the cake, to which I agree. But our founders built a system where we must share ideas and thoughts as mature adults and stop throwing pie at each other. But I digress …

You wrote a good opinion piece.

