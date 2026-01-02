Thanks to my LinkedIn profile, several individuals who take issue with most of my posts and newsletters have access to my email address and enjoy letting me know just how much they dislike my opinions.

That’s fine. I’ve never hidden behind a pseudonym, mostly because I believe authenticity, honesty, and credibility matter. People who read my work should know there’s a real person behind these ideas and observations—ideas based on real life experiences.

Which brings me to one recent emailer who decided, based on my posts about fraud our government has permitted and continues to allow, that my criticism makes me a “bigoted and racist MAGA anti-government insurrectionist.”

Lots of big words for a prog, I know. But the email was continuing proof that progressives always believe the emotion behind words matters more than the words themselves.

So, a response is in order.

I am not racist or bigoted. I’ve lived a life without falling prey to either—something my friends, family, and the literal thousands of people from cultures, religions, and countries different from mine can attest to.

As to MAGA? Guilty as charged. I have always believed—and will continue to believe—that out of nearly 90 countries I’ve lived in, traveled to, or done business in, America is the greatest nation populated by the greatest people in this world. I’ve kissed the ground a couple of times after returning from China and the Middle East.

As to “insurrectionist”? I don’t fit that description either. I firmly believe in the rule of law, our Constitution, and the principles on which this nation is built. Do I take my free speech rights to express my opposition literally and seriously? You bet, I do.

Aside from the MAGA thing, the closest my emailer comes to accuracy is “anti-government”—but even that needs qualification. It depends on whether “government” means the institution itself or the people who occupy elected office and run the day-to-day bureaucracy. If the former, the emailer is incorrect. If the latter? You bet your sweet ass I’m fully “anti.”

You see, I believe our founders gave us the greatest opportunity in self-governance and freedom any people have ever had. The principles, structure, and protections they combined to form this nation are among the most honest, virtuous, ambitious, colorblind, transcendent—I’d say noble—set of instructions ever devised for a system guaranteeing maximum freedom and opportunity for the most people. It’s not a bunch of automatons hermitically sealed in brutalist DC buildings (though there are more than a few of those). It’s something designed to interact with and respond to the populace—an open, participatory system where people sharing common values can debate and decide what’s best for the future of our representative republic.

Yes, that might seem provincial and naïve—which segues well into my “anti” side.

Listen, it’s like baking a chocolate cake. You start with a recipe, accumulate the ingredients, then execute the process. Sometimes you can tweak ingredients or use substitutes, but those are generally known and proven to work. Radical changes—like using salt instead of sugar or lard instead of eggs—result in disaster. And if you have a moron for a chef who doesn’t follow instructions, even with all the right ingredients, substituting 450°F for 20 minutes when the recipe calls for 350°F for 45 minutes will produce disaster.

Of course, in this analogy the Constitution and Declaration of Independence are the recipe. The ingredients are our principles, values, and founding perspectives. The chef is the people. The kitchen is our government.

I don’t really dislike people as a general attitude—but I do dislike people who like to play chef while enslaved to ideologies promoting substitutions and variances from a recipe that have produced bad cakes for the last 250-plus years.

To be clear: I’m a big fan of cakes, especially chocolate. Not so much a fan of inedible ones or the “chefs” who bake them.

And it seems we have a butt-load of the latter in our kitchen—and that shouldn’t be because the oaths of office they take bind them to follow the recipe.

But as they say, the cake isn’t baked yet. The recipe is there; all we have to do is get the right chefs back in the kitchen.