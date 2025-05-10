Yesterday, I posted that we should judge whether people are dictators, authoritarians or oligarchs based on actions, not the rhetoric about them. Let’s expand that thought to the process of understanding of which party is acting in the interest of American citizens or simply in their own interest.

The Bible, in the Book of Matthew 7:15-20, it reads:

“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thornbushes or figs from thistles? Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Therefore by their fruits you will know them.”

“Watch what they do, not what they say.” This timeless wisdom, a paraphrase of Matthew’s verses, has been passed down through generations. My maternal grandfather drilled this into me as a child, urging me to judge people by their actions, not their words. In today’s polarized political climate, this principle is more relevant than ever. Let’s apply it to the Democratic Party’s claims, examining their actions to discern their true priorities and whether they align with America’s best interests.

Democrats often claim to champion fiscal responsibility, vowing to cut waste, fraud, and abuse in government. Yet, their actions tell a different story. When efforts arise to audit federal spending or streamline bloated bureaucracies, Democrats frequently obstruct these initiatives, filing lawsuits in favorable courts to halt reforms. For instance, attempts to audit the Pentagon’s massive budget - riddled with unaccounted-for billions - have been met with resistance from Democrat-aligned groups, who argue such measures undermine national security. If their goal is truly efficiency, why block transparency?

I’m actually happy the San Francisco District Court judge yesterday issued a national order that Trump can’t do ANY reductions or changes – because I think this absurd abuse of judicial authority might just be the straw the breaks the camel’s back on Article II powers versus the reign of terror of the Article III judges.

On immigration, Democrats profess to oppose unfettered illegal immigration while simultaneously undermining border enforcement. They decry chaotic borders but resist policies like wall construction or increased Border Patrol funding. In 2023, the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42, a policy allowing rapid expulsion of migrants, led to a surge in border crossings. Sanctuary cities, often led by Democrats, shield illegal immigrants from federal authorities, contradicting their stated commitment to lawful immigration processes. This dissonance suggests a preference for open borders, despite public rhetoric.

Democrats also claim to support due process for illegal immigrants. However, their “advocacy” simply translates into legal maneuvers that paralyze deportation efforts. By pushing for endless appeals and sanctuary policies, they create a system where removals are nearly impossible. This isn’t due process; it’s a deliberate bottleneck that prioritizes non-citizens over national sovereignty. The result? Overwhelmed border facilities and strained public resources, hardly in America’s best interest.

There was a group of Democrats who sought to force their way into a detention facility in New Jersey yesterday, only to be arrested – but they got exactly what they wanted and the fallout and their rhetoric makes it clear that all they wanted was self-promotion.

Beyond these, consider other inconsistencies. Democrats champion free speech but often support measures that stifle dissent, like pressuring tech companies to censor content they deem “misinformation.” In 2022, the Biden administration’s short-lived Disinformation Governance Board sparked backlash for its potential to suppress free expression, yet many Democrats defended it. Similarly, they advocate for economic equity while backing policies that enrich corporate elites. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, touted as a win for the working class, included massive subsidies for green energy firms with ties to Democrat donors, while everyday Americans faced soaring costs.

Finally, Democrats claim to protect democracy, yet their actions - like pushing to expand the Supreme Court or eliminate the Electoral College - suggest a willingness to reshape institutions for partisan gain. These moves risk destabilizing the constitutional framework they claim to uphold.

By their fruits, we see the truth. Democrats’ actions often contradict their rhetoric, revealing priorities that favor their own ideology and power over America’s well-being.

As B.T. Goodwin, my sainted Mississippi granddaddy, taught me, words are cheap - deeds tell the real story. Trees that do not bear good fruit should be cut down and thrown into the fire.