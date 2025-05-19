Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

User's avatar
Alexander Scipio's avatar
Alexander Scipio
5h

Well, we don’t yet know that history will judge it as the nadir; though certainly, so far. But it looks like AOC might be capable of a serious run, and then we have completely incompetent governors all over the place thinking they can move from AAA ball to The Show. Cartel Katie Hobbs? Witchmer? Hochul?

This can’t be fixed until empathy is removed from the voting booth and half the country prioritizes “Oh, that poor…..” over the education, security, fertility and safety of Western Civ.

Civilization - OR - Suffrage. The root of all evil… Pandora, Eve, Brunhilde…

dave walker's avatar
dave walker
5h

Bingo!

