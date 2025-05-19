The Biden Administration has warped the Presidency, the White House, and the Executive Branch beyond the combined distortions of Woodrow Wilson and Franklin D. Roosevelt. This is my opinion based on my knowledge of Wilson and FDR and the massive changes and behind the scenes manipulation of the American people, but I believe it is a historically fact-based perspective.

And I say it is the entire administration, not Biden alone, because based on interviews, press conferences, speeches and other public appearances going back to 2017 – and the reported concerns about him running for president from his own family, indicate Biden's mental incapacity was evident before he was drafted to run in 2020.

Through brazen overreach, partisan manipulation of federal institutions, and a calculated cover-up of Joe Biden’s mental decline, this administration has shattered the presidency’s integrity in ways that render Wilson’s authoritarianism and FDR’s power grabs almost quaint. A chilling commonality - Wilson’s hidden stroke, FDR’s concealed polio, and Biden’s obscured cognitive frailty - reveals how each leader’s administration masked incapacity to cling to power. Yet Biden’s tenure transforms this deception into a relentless assault on governance, surpassing his predecessors in scope and audacity.

Wilson’s presidency sowed seeds of executive overreach, particularly during World War I. The Espionage Act of 1917 and Sedition Act of 1918 jailed dissenters like Eugene V. Debs, stifling free speech under the pretext of security. His resegregation of federal offices scarred the Executive Branch’s moral standing. Most damning, Wilson’s 1919 stroke left him incapacitated for his final year, with his wife, Edith, and aides orchestrating a shadow presidency, concealing his condition from the public. This grave deception was at least confined to one year and tethered to wartime exigency (and largely because Edith and team couldn’t figure how to hide it during a second campaign), pales in comparison to Biden’s protracted subterfuge.

FDR’s era stretched executive power further, fueled by the Great Depression and World War II. His New Deal, with programs like the National Recovery Administration, ballooned federal control, often defying constitutional bounds. His 1937 court-packing scheme sought to neuter judicial oversight, and Executive Order 9066 interned Japanese Americans, a stark abuse of authority. FDR’s polio, which crippled his mobility, was carefully hidden; photographs avoided his wheelchair, projecting vigor. Supporters justified this as necessary amid crises, and FDR’s mental acuity remained sharp, unlike Biden’s faltering cognition. Though bold, FDR’s actions drew public and congressional backing, unlike Biden’s defiant unilateralism.

Biden’s presidency, however, wields the Executive Branch with unmatched recklessness. His 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandates, imposed on federal workers and private employers via OSHA, were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2022 as unconstitutional, exposing a peacetime power grab far removed from Wilson’s wartime measures. His 2022 student loan forgiveness plan, a $400 billion executive edict, sidestepped Congress to buy political favor, only to be voided by the Court in 2023. The border crisis, with over 2.5 million migrant apprehensions in 2023 per CBP data, reflects Biden’s refusal to enforce laws - a dereliction eclipsing FDR’s targeted internment. X users in 2023 branded this an “invasion,” amplifying public fury over executive neglect.

Most alarming is the systematic concealment of Biden’s mental decline, a deception that dwarfs Wilson’s and FDR’s. Like Wilson’s stroke, which rendered him unfit, or FDR’s polio, which masked physical weakness, Biden’s cognitive lapses - evident in public stumbles and incoherent remarks since 2021 - have been whitewashed by aides and a complicit media. Unlike Wilson’s one-year incapacity or FDR’s physical ailment, Biden’s frailty spans his entire term, with no crisis to excuse the ruse. Reports of unelected advisors steering policy and running the AutoPen, paint a White House run by proxies, a betrayal of democratic accountability that outstrips Wilson’s brief stewardship or FDR’s curated image.



In an interesting twist, it also makes criticism of Trump by Democrats and their friends in the media, some well-deserved, muted and completely impotent.

The thread of hidden incapacity binds these administrations, but Biden’s case is singularly corrosive. Wilson’s stroke disrupted one year; FDR’s polio veiled physical, not mental, limits; Biden’s decline festers across his presidency, eroding trust in governance. His administration’s weaponization of the DOJ, targeting figures like Donald Trump while shielding allies, distorts the Executive Branch beyond Wilson’s prosecutions or FDR’s wartime controls. Wilson jailed dissenters; FDR expanded bureaucracy and flirted with court-packing. Yet both projected clear authority, even when misguided. Biden’s presidency, by contrast, feels like a hollow facade - a distributed power structure where the President is a managed symbol, not a sovereign, calming the public while others steer.

This model breeds cynicism and disillusionment, undermining the presidency’s legitimacy. The presidency demands authenticity, not just authority. When voters doubt the figure at the podium, the Executive Branch falters. Biden’s tenure doesn’t merely echo Wilson’s and FDR’s errors - it institutionalizes them, ignoring lessons about the perils of concealed infirmity and unchecked power – and now comes the announcement Biden has prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, as if that excuses everything that was done before, during, and after the 2020 election and demands we not talk about the greatest scandal in the history of America.

They have no shame. They literally sold their souls – and this country - for money and power.

History will judge Biden’s administration as the nadir of executive integrity, a perversion unmatched by Wilson or FDR, leaving a presidency adrift in partisan chaos rather than anchored in leadership.