Witnessing Democrats talk about economics is like watching a monkey tear down and rebuild a V-8 engine.

I was listening to some Democrats on MSNBC (or whatever it is called this week) talk about work the other day, and something struck me that has become impossible to unhear—no Democrat can say the word work or job without following it—within a sentence or two—with living wage. It’s automatic, almost reflexive. And once you notice it, you start to hear what’s underneath.