Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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marc borgman's avatar
marc borgman
9h

Another thought provoking article. I was struck by the line ‘I was told the accuser needed to bring the receipts’ because it highlights a deeper problem with how we handle questions about election integrity.

Hitchens’ razor — that what can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence — is a sound default for most ordinary claims. It prevents endless demands to prove negatives and keeps discourse tethered to reality. In everyday life and most legal disputes, the party making an affirmative claim bears the burden of producing evidence.

Elections are different. They are foundational to a republic, as they are the primary mechanism through which legitimate authority is created and renewed. When citizens cannot have reasonable confidence that the process accurately reflects the will of eligible voters, the entire edifice of consent-based government weakens. In matters this important, the public is owed more than “trust us” or reflexive procedural dismissal. We are owed observable, auditable processes that make large-scale undetected manipulation difficult, plus a good-faith willingness to examine serious, evidence-based questions on their merits.

The importance of the issue justifies heightened seriousness in how challenges are received — not a lowering of evidentiary standards. Serious allegations backed by specific evidence (or well-founded concerns about systemic vulnerabilities) deserve real scrutiny rather than being filtered out almost entirely by procedural doctrines. At the same time, the system cannot function if every losing candidate can force a full do-over with vague or speculative claims.

A more useful approach is to separate two distinct layers of responsibility:

1. Ex ante design and transparency. Those who administer elections have the primary duty to demonstrate security through verifiable processes — paper ballots with mandatory risk-limiting audits, meaningful ID or citizenship verification where feasible, observable chain of custody, and prompt public data release. This is not “proving a negative” after the fact; it is building observable integrity into the system from the beginning. Citizens are owed this level of demonstrable care precisely because elections are foundational.

2. Post-election challenges. Here the traditional burden on the challenger makes more sense, but only if the first layer has been done well. When processes are already transparent and auditable, specific allegations can be evaluated on evidence rather than dismissed on procedure. When the first layer is weak or opaque, procedural dismissals stop looking like prudent rules and start resembling institutional self-protection.

Treating election integrity questions with the same casual evidentiary bar as minor disputes misunderstands what is at stake. When the first layer is weak or opaque, procedural dismissals stop looking like prudent rules and start looking like institutional self-protection. Citizens are entitled to systems designed to earn trust, not just systems that demand it after the fact.

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Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
2h

I believe you know of what you speak, and there is no criticism of your article intended. In fact, I write much the same type of content in my own substack. Many folks complain about the situation, however none put forth a solution that will ever be looked at seriously by congress, being congress is the problem. Unless we change who governs we'll never change how. And that means more impossible wins by Democrats.

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