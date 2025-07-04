For many years, I have been fascinated by Immanuel Kant’s idea of “nonage”. Kant wrote of the condition he called “nonage”, or an extended period of elected immaturity, saying:

“Laziness and cowardice are the reasons why such a large part of mankind gladly remain minors all their lives, long after nature has freed them from external guidance… It is so comfortable to be a minor. If I have a book that thinks for me, a pastor who acts as my conscience, a physician who prescribes my diet, and so on–then I have no need to exert myself. I have no need to think, if only I can pay; others will take care of that disagreeable business for me.”

Just this morning, I commented that kids today are taught that the act of "activism", in and of itself, is a social good. What they are not taught is that it isn't the act that is a social good or social evil, it is that which they are performing activism in support or opposition that is either good or evil. I think this is why you see so many of these "protesters" at these events who have no idea what they are protesting.

We have so many young radical politicians whose radicalism seems to be focused in being radically wrong – so is it the fact that they are young, or is there something else at play here?