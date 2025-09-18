First, let me say that I am not tired of all the winning yet.

But I did post on Facebook and X this morning, this Friedrich Nietzsche quote:

"Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you."

And I did it for a reason.

It is a reminder. A reminder for us to remember who we are and what we stand for.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s comments about “hate speech” triggered my thought process – and the hypocritical lefties on social media who are clutching their pearls over Kimmel and Colbert getting more time to spend with their families but cheered people from the rodeo clown wearing the Obama mask to Roseanne and Gina Carano getting fired and deplatformed pushed me along.

There is no hate speech, there is only speech is a tenet conservatives have lived by forever, so we need to stay very clear about that line.

Perhaps an unpopular opinion right now but something I think needs to be said – Charlie Kirk was popular, not because he was some kind of saint, but because in him, the common person saw themselves. Conservative Christians, especially young ones, looked at Kirk and saw a successful, unafraid person who validated who they wanted to become.

People have come to see the definition of the term “common man” as a derogatory term, but the common American is smart, strong, independent, faithful, honest, trustworthy and resilient.

Charlie may well have been ahead of most of us in his intellectual and spiritual journey, but he showed us common folk what could be done without the imprimatur of wall of framed Ivy League sheepskins and the approval of the cool kids at the lunch table for popular students.

I’ve written about what I have learned from Karl Popper, Dietrich Bonhoffer, Eric Hoffer, Gustave Le Bon, and others who studied crowds and movements and each one, in their own ways and words, warned how movements can be bent to the will of their leaders and how it is sometime easy to co-opt movement leaders.

There are always some hangers-on that are pulled along with the current. Way back in 1895, Gustave Le Bon noted how certain people and groups that could not achieve notice on their own would ally themselves with popular movements in a parasitic fashion and how the leaders of the crowd sometimes had other motives than the crowd - but were able to use the momentum of the movement to propel their personal agendas forward.

We are at a historic precipice. We have a generational opportunity to crush a mutated variety of the left that has completely abandoned truth, logic and reason and become completely unhinged and unmoored to any form of traditional morality or social responsibility. They will literally say and do anything necessary to advance their causes. Nothing they say can be taken at face value because their first bid is always a lie – so much so they don’t even realize they are lying anymore.

Nobody wants to crush these bastards more than I do but I’ve always believed in the truth of historian Robert Conquest’s Three Laws of Politics:

Everyone is conservative about what he knows best: People tend to resist change in areas where they have deep expertise or personal investment, favoring tradition or the status quo in those domains. Any organization not explicitly right-wing sooner or later becomes left-wing: Institutions, unless deliberately founded on conservative principles, tend to drift toward progressive or left-leaning ideologies over time due to cultural pressures or internal dynamics. The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies: Bureaucracies often act in ways that seem counter to their stated goals.

Let’s not let # 2 and #3 happen to us.

Winning without compromise guarantees us a long-term win. Winning with compromises isn’t really winning, it is a game of rhetorical ping-pong that accomplishes nothing but more chaos.

We need a General Douglas MacArthur on the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay level unconditional surrender.