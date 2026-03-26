Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alexsander Stewart's avatar
Alexsander Stewart
1h

Obama funded terrorism, sending billions to Iran. Biden supported terrorism. pleading for negotiations after October 7. MSM rebukes Trump, encouraging antisemitism. “From the river to the sea…”. Just wait until the Dems control Congress after the midterms. I fear for the US.

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Brian's avatar
Brian
1hEdited

Excellent article and very important points. What strikes me about the media and democrat (redundant) opposition to the war is that it is bad faith. It is a twisting of fact/narrative. It is more like litigation than journalism. The accepted myth of say, Walter Cronkite turning against the Vietnam war is that he did so based upon truth. Here we have a social- and legacy media and political ecosystem where *anything Trump does is automatically wrong.* And then the facts are gathered, twisted, or even wholly invented to support that narrative, truth be damned. Sure, sometimes the opposition is correct, but that is merely happenstance. Truth is not the ultimate goal.

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