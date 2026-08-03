Unlicensed Punditry

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sean anderson's avatar
sean anderson
5h

Didn’t David Horowitz (of “Radical Son” fame) show that for the far left “the issue is never the issue . . . The issue is always the revolution?”

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Richard Tavares Bosshardt's avatar
Richard Tavares Bosshardt
4h

Michael,

Excellent points, all. I have been a fan of Sowell since I first came across him. I read or listen to him, nodding my head all the while. This particular quote is one of my all time favorites. It is timeless and spot on. And, like our founders did, it acknowledges our flawed nature, fallibilities, and susceptibility of people to accepting simple solutions to complex problems. I immediately saw this played out in my support for Trump. I am not a Trump fan, cringing at his personality, crudeness, bombast, tweets, checkered past, etc. I don't even care for the way he speaks. I support him because he is, in my view by far, the best of otherwise terrible choices. Can you even imagine a Kamala Harris/Tim Waltz administration? It is enough to give you nightmares! To all my progressive and leftist friends and FB acquaintances, any support for Trump no matter how nuanced, is viewed as full-throated support and proof of one's irredembably horrible moral character. How do we change this? I haven't a clue. It is true that conservatives view the left as uninformed while the left views progressives as evil. Not much rooom for compromise there...........

Rick

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