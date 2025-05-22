I woke up this morning to a combination of news of a beautiful, young, innocent Jewish couple being gunned down on a public street in DC by yet another demonic role player in our ongoing Shakespearean societal tragedy, followed by video of the Satanically possessed minion who did it shouting, “Free, free, Palestine!”

Spoiler alert – none of this is about freeing anything, it is about destroying Israel and the Jewish people. Gaza could be free and at peace in the next 15 minutes if their people wanted that.

Immediately afterward, reports of more revelations of how the media is gradually admitting to knowing and abetting a non compos mentis president and the agenda of our shadow government. Fox is still reporting straight news on Biden’s mental decay, but the left leaning outlets are still covering their asses – we have reached the stage of “why should we have reported on something everybody knew” and “Of course, we unashamedly shilled for Biden and protected him, but you didn’t believe us did you? It is your fault because you know who we are!”

I swear, it is mind rending to constantly deal with a class of self-anointed stupid smart people who see themselves as the upper of the credentialled upper class – especially when their positions are no more rational than your average institutionalized, unmedicated, mental patient.

Trying to make sense of it all is truly maddening. These people are losers of the first degree. I would rather sit and talk with non-degreed carpenters, bricklayers, plumbers and pipefitters than any of the brilliant morons in the alleged intelligentsia.

It certainly seems to me that the underlying messages in most, if not all, of our constant conflict with these forces of evil break down to two things, 1) their uncanny ability to define their positions as opposition to anything right and rational and 2) when winners win, they are bound by the rules of the losers.

I’ve written many times about ODD – Oppositional Defiant Disorder – and how children with it push back against any parental or societal authority and how I experienced the adult version in my own family as my mom came to take anyone’s side against my dad in any disagreement or conflict. I came to understand later that her early onset dementia played a role in her behavior that led to their eventual divorce after 24 years of marriage, but I remember, even at a young age, how irrational she often seemed. I know she loved my dad until her dying day, but she just couldn’t overcome her first impulse to oppose or to find a reason he could be wrong.

The second aspect of the winners being hobbled by the loser dictating the rules to hobble the winner is just pure insanity – but what is even more insane is that the winners allow it to happen.

What good does it do to win a cultural war if we simply accept aspects of the losing side? How is it rational to win elections and immediately accede to the losing side and incorporate their policies in our agenda? What impact is there for cutting out waste, fraud and abuse in a budget but using those funds to plow back into the loser’s priorities?

The answer to all of those is that it doesn’t make sense – but at many different levels, that is exactly what happens.

Winners are not bound by the loser’s rules. In the entirety of human existence, winners always set the agenda and write the history. That is why they are winners.

I guess that is why I am encouraged by the combative attitude of Trump’s cabinet when confronted by the Democrat “geniuses” in Congress.

We won. We should start acting like it. Democrats are losers who are defined by irrational opposition – they should be treated as what they are.

Call them Deacon Blues.