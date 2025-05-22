Winners and Losers
“They got a name for the winners in the world; I, I want a name when I lose. They call Alabama the Crimson Tide, call me Deacon Blues...”
I woke up this morning to a combination of news of a beautiful, young, innocent Jewish couple being gunned down on a public street in DC by yet another demonic role player in our ongoing Shakespearean societal tragedy, followed by video of the Satanically possessed minion who did it shouting, “Free, free, Palestine!”
Spoiler alert – none of this is about freeing anything, it is about destroying Israel and the Jewish people. Gaza could be free and at peace in the next 15 minutes if their people wanted that.
Immediately afterward, reports of more revelations of how the media is gradually admitting to knowing and abetting a non compos mentis president and the agenda of our shadow government. Fox is still reporting straight news on Biden’s mental decay, but the left leaning outlets are still covering their asses – we have reached the stage of “why should we have reported on something everybody knew” and “Of course, we unashamedly shilled for Biden and protected him, but you didn’t believe us did you? It is your fault because you know who we are!”
I swear, it is mind rending to constantly deal with a class of self-anointed stupid smart people who see themselves as the upper of the credentialled upper class – especially when their positions are no more rational than your average institutionalized, unmedicated, mental patient.
Trying to make sense of it all is truly maddening. These people are losers of the first degree. I would rather sit and talk with non-degreed carpenters, bricklayers, plumbers and pipefitters than any of the brilliant morons in the alleged intelligentsia.
It certainly seems to me that the underlying messages in most, if not all, of our constant conflict with these forces of evil break down to two things, 1) their uncanny ability to define their positions as opposition to anything right and rational and 2) when winners win, they are bound by the rules of the losers.
I’ve written many times about ODD – Oppositional Defiant Disorder – and how children with it push back against any parental or societal authority and how I experienced the adult version in my own family as my mom came to take anyone’s side against my dad in any disagreement or conflict. I came to understand later that her early onset dementia played a role in her behavior that led to their eventual divorce after 24 years of marriage, but I remember, even at a young age, how irrational she often seemed. I know she loved my dad until her dying day, but she just couldn’t overcome her first impulse to oppose or to find a reason he could be wrong.
The second aspect of the winners being hobbled by the loser dictating the rules to hobble the winner is just pure insanity – but what is even more insane is that the winners allow it to happen.
What good does it do to win a cultural war if we simply accept aspects of the losing side? How is it rational to win elections and immediately accede to the losing side and incorporate their policies in our agenda? What impact is there for cutting out waste, fraud and abuse in a budget but using those funds to plow back into the loser’s priorities?
The answer to all of those is that it doesn’t make sense – but at many different levels, that is exactly what happens.
Winners are not bound by the loser’s rules. In the entirety of human existence, winners always set the agenda and write the history. That is why they are winners.
I guess that is why I am encouraged by the combative attitude of Trump’s cabinet when confronted by the Democrat “geniuses” in Congress.
We won. We should start acting like it. Democrats are losers who are defined by irrational opposition – they should be treated as what they are.
Call them Deacon Blues.
Yup. The quisling GOPe are THE WORST. Trump really needs to spend time building a new party.
Winners are not bound by losers rules - amen.
From TCN
They’re Missing the Point
A trend is emerging.
While it’s refreshing to see members of the corporate media finally waking up to the fact that Joe Biden’s brain is as fried as an egg on a burning hot skillet, many of them are still failing to recognize the significance of the cover-up behind the elderly politician’s decline.
This story is not really about the former president. It’s about the press.
Sure, the whole saga obviously could not exist without Biden. But he and his status-obsessed inner circle never could have succeeded in pushing an 81-year-old victim of memory loss and cancer so close to a second term without journalists completely abandoning their duty of holding the powerful to account. If you’ve been plugged into this week’s news cycle, you’ve probably heard their collective excuse for “missing” this story.
The people on the inside lied to us, they’ve said. Without our contacts being forthright, how could we have possibly known the president was in cognitive freefall?
Take Ezra Klein of The New York Times. He said on Wednesday that sources’ refusal to speak out about Biden’s state is to blame for the ordeal’s lack of coverage, insinuating that he and his fellow power-worshippers totally would have called out the former president for lacking the focus to prepare a grocery list if only they’d had a clue that he wasn’t actually as sharp as a tack.
Jake Tapper, the man whose exposé is driving this entire news cycle, promoted the same sentiment during his Tuesday interview with Megyn Kelly.
“Knowing what I know now, obviously I feel tremendous humility about my coverage,” the CNN host said before adding that he “only realized how bad [the] acuity issues were” after doing the research for his book.
The bolded line highlights this plot’s deepest issue. Regardless of what Tapper, Klein, or any of their fellow propagandists say, discovering that Biden spent his presidency in mental decay did not require scoops from sources, experience in journalism, or even the ability to speak English. All it took were eyes, ears, and a willingness to accept the truth even if it hurt your personal political aims. The man called out for a dead congresswoman, for crying out loud. After seeing that, do you really need quotes from inside the White House to confirm that his memory is dilapidated?
As Chris Cuomo said on Tuesday, the deep truth behind Tapper’s book and much of the rest of the establishment’s reporting on the Biden cover-up is that it itself is a cover-up for their original sin. In presenting gossipy tales of the Democrat leader’s failures now, they seek to distract you from the reality that they refused to do so when it mattered, when he sought to remain atop the political universe despite hardly being able to talk. Their coverage was so ridiculous that even BidenWorld couldn’t believe the lies. And that’s saying something.
Any “reporters” who treated the Biden decline like the corporate media did are clearly unbound by integrity. They’ll tell the truth when it's convenient, say, when they can get rich from it, but not when doing so would hurt their most important agenda of protecting permanent Washington.
Imagine if Kamala Harris is the Democrat nominee at this time in three years. Would the press learn from their mistakes and tell voters the truth that she, too, struggles to articulate coherent thoughts? Or would they once again cover up their leaders’ shortcomings to help thrust them into the White House? You know the answer.