Alexander Scipio
30m

Yup. The quisling GOPe are THE WORST. Trump really needs to spend time building a new party.

Kathy Ward
30m

Winners are not bound by losers rules - amen.

From TCN

They’re Missing the Point

A trend is emerging.

While it’s refreshing to see members of the corporate media finally waking up to the fact that Joe Biden’s brain is as fried as an egg on a burning hot skillet, many of them are still failing to recognize the significance of the cover-up behind the elderly politician’s decline.

This story is not really about the former president. It’s about the press.

Sure, the whole saga obviously could not exist without Biden. But he and his status-obsessed inner circle never could have succeeded in pushing an 81-year-old victim of memory loss and cancer so close to a second term without journalists completely abandoning their duty of holding the powerful to account. If you’ve been plugged into this week’s news cycle, you’ve probably heard their collective excuse for “missing” this story.

The people on the inside lied to us, they’ve said. Without our contacts being forthright, how could we have possibly known the president was in cognitive freefall?

Take Ezra Klein of The New York Times. He said on Wednesday that sources’ refusal to speak out about Biden’s state is to blame for the ordeal’s lack of coverage, insinuating that he and his fellow power-worshippers totally would have called out the former president for lacking the focus to prepare a grocery list if only they’d had a clue that he wasn’t actually as sharp as a tack.

Jake Tapper, the man whose exposé is driving this entire news cycle, promoted the same sentiment during his Tuesday interview with Megyn Kelly.

“Knowing what I know now, obviously I feel tremendous humility about my coverage,” the CNN host said before adding that he “only realized how bad [the] acuity issues were” after doing the research for his book.

The bolded line highlights this plot’s deepest issue. Regardless of what Tapper, Klein, or any of their fellow propagandists say, discovering that Biden spent his presidency in mental decay did not require scoops from sources, experience in journalism, or even the ability to speak English. All it took were eyes, ears, and a willingness to accept the truth even if it hurt your personal political aims. The man called out for a dead congresswoman, for crying out loud. After seeing that, do you really need quotes from inside the White House to confirm that his memory is dilapidated?

As Chris Cuomo said on Tuesday, the deep truth behind Tapper’s book and much of the rest of the establishment’s reporting on the Biden cover-up is that it itself is a cover-up for their original sin. In presenting gossipy tales of the Democrat leader’s failures now, they seek to distract you from the reality that they refused to do so when it mattered, when he sought to remain atop the political universe despite hardly being able to talk. Their coverage was so ridiculous that even BidenWorld couldn’t believe the lies. And that’s saying something.

Any “reporters” who treated the Biden decline like the corporate media did are clearly unbound by integrity. They’ll tell the truth when it's convenient, say, when they can get rich from it, but not when doing so would hurt their most important agenda of protecting permanent Washington.

Imagine if Kamala Harris is the Democrat nominee at this time in three years. Would the press learn from their mistakes and tell voters the truth that she, too, struggles to articulate coherent thoughts? Or would they once again cover up their leaders’ shortcomings to help thrust them into the White House? You know the answer.

