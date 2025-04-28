Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mvlbob's avatar
mvlbob
5d

Crystal clear! Human creature comforts require sustainable, reliable 24-hour power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
5d

No one seems to understand how much land all the wind and solar take up and often destroy for many generations. Like the hay farmer who was next to a turbine that came apart. The shards of fiberglass went all over his fields. He can no longer graze nor cut hay for sale or his own animals, for fear that they may eat some of the bits of fiberglass and die or that he sell hay to another whose animals die.

What about the farm land that is compacted AFTER all the top soil is moved for solar installations? Hail storms in TX, Nebraska and Kansas, as well as tornados send pieces of silicon all over and may never all be recovered. Hurricanes do similar damage. Huge swaths of farm and timber are cut for Utility solar projects. Wind turbines have HUGE bases, that will never be removed, no matter what the developers say.

Today's "green" developers are no better than Snake Oil salesmen of the past. They will say or do most anything to get that "contract" signed. Once that is done, they basically do as they please.

Anyone who doesn't think what I'm saying is correct... just go to FB and do a search for Solar or Wind groups... you will find hundreds that have formed all over the world to fight utility solar and both onshore and offshore wind. Stop the taxpayer incentives (usually 30% of the cost) and most of it will go away.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture