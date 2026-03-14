Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Bossa Nogi's avatar
Bossa Nogi
1h

I agree with the Ayatollah’s conception of The Sword 100%. That’s why I eagerly await the day when his entire Islamofascist structure gets decapitated.

THERMIDOR REVOLUTION NOW.

🇺🇸⚔️🔥🇺🇸⚔️🔥🇺🇸⚔️🔥

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Carl Nelson's avatar
Carl Nelson
37m

I don't see Trump backing down. At worst, he aways has a plan B (which oftentimes is better).

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