Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KEVIN HALL's avatar
KEVIN HALL
2h

Many refuse to see what is plainly right in front of them. Their delusion constantly being enforced by the man behind the curtain. Even when that curtain is raised their delusion will not allow them to see reality. For if they do, like the water poured upon the witch, their delusion will melt, and the shock of reality might be too much for them to handle.

Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we first practice to deceive! Come into my web said the spider to the fly!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Steane's avatar
Jennifer Steane
3h

Loved the parade!! Also, the DC celebration was put on the books back in June 12 of 2024. I wonder what the mood would have been if it was Biden standing there instead of Trump? Actually, I know what it would have been!! So happy it was our fabulous president there!! Happy Birthday to the US Army, Old Glory (our big, beautiful flag) and Mr. President!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture