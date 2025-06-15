On June 14, 2025, President Donald Trump unleashed a bold, unapologetic spectacle, which aligned Flag Day and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s founding with his birthday. The left, predictably, lost their minds, shrieking “Nazi fascist” and accusing him of orchestrating a self-glorifying parade. This is utter garbage - a desperate, baseless smear that exposes their obsession with demonizing Trump while ignoring the real crisis gripping America. Make no mistake: Trump’s event was a deliberate, in-your-face move to reignite the nation’s fading pride, especially among the young, and the hysterical backlash only proves how pathetically out of touch his critics are.

The numbers don’t lie - American patriotism is bleeding out. A 2024 Gallup poll revealed a measly 34% of adults under 35 are “extremely proud” to be American, a gut-punch drop from 45% a decade ago. This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a national emergency. Trump, never one to tiptoe around a problem, seized this moment to fuse his birthday with two rock-solid symbols of American identity - Flag Day and the Army’s milestone. Why? Because the military, with 74% public confidence per a 2025 Pew survey, is one of the last institutions Americans rally behind. Trump’s event wasn’t about ego; it was a calculated gut-check to a nation sliding into apathy. He’s fighting to remind us of who we are, and the left’s tantrum only proves they’d rather tear him down than face the truth.

The critics’ whining is a disgusting mix of lies, hypocrisy, and selective amnesia. They sling “fascist” at Trump based on four flimsy pillars: 1) paranoid fantasies about what he might do, 2) outright fabricated nonsense, 3) cherry-picked quotes twisted beyond recognition, and 4) routine presidential actions now branded as tyranny because “it’s Trump”.

Give me a break.

His enforcement of immigration laws and securing the border - something Biden dodged like a coward - is called dictatorial, yet it’s literally the president’s job. Meanwhile, Biden’s DOJ had the gall to label parents protesting school policies as “domestic threats” in 2021, a sinister overreach that barely registered a whimper from the same crowd now clutching their pearls over Trump’s parade. If you want authoritarian, look at the guy who weaponized the government against moms and dads.

Let’s get real about fascism. Biden’s COVID mandates crushed free speech, movement, and assembly with zero accountability, locking us down like lab rats while the media cheered. Tech giants, hand-in-hand with the government, censored “misinformation” with a zeal that would make any dictator blush. Where was the left’s outrage then? Crickets. They’re too busy hyperventilating over a parade that harms no one, slapping a “dictator” label on Trump with zero evidence. Show me one right he’s stripped, one dollar he’s pocketed, one dissenter he’s jailed. You can’t, because it’s all a house of cards built on MSNBC’s propaganda and the Democrat elite’s fearmongering. They’re not just lying - they’re banking on your ignorance to keep you scared.

Trump’s parade wasn’t a power grab; it was a battle cry to a nation losing its soul. The left’s meltdown isn’t about principle - it’s about their failure to offer anything but division and paranoia. They’d rather scream “fascist” than admit their own “woke” and technocratic policies tanked national pride. Americans, it’s time to wake up. Stop swallowing the garbage fed to you by talking heads and power-hungry politicians.

I’m sure many have seen the videos of the miserable “No Kings” protesters and the liars who spent their time at the podiums around the country delivering heavy doses of delusional paranoia to audiences – one video of a 74-year-old woman so steeped in the leftists’ message of doom that she was crying. What these power mad radicals did to that poor woman is criminal.

Most of the protesters interviewed couldn’t even say what Trump is doing or why they should oppose it – some just made stuff up – that supports the idea that they are simply part of a rent-a-mob (a dirty little secret is that there are crowd-rental companies, firms like Crowds on Demand and Rentacrowd openly advertise hiring actors to pose as enthusiastic supporters for political rallies, product launches, or PR stunts, often for $15-$50 per person per hour).

The reason Democrats are losing is that people are seeing that they have been lied to for decades. Their power grab during the Time of Covid exposed what they really are for all time.

Ask yourself: Is Trump really the monster they paint him as? Or is the real threat the toxic narrative they’re shoving down your throat?

The truth is screaming at you - open your own eyes and your own mind and fight back.