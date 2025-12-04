As the polls indicate, the focus is being shifted to the economy and the 24.1% increase in prices caused by the Biden administration. The Democrats are wailing that President Trump has failed to erase in 10 months what they did in four years, but as long as prices are up more than wage growth, this is something people feel and will need to be corrected. As we spin up once again about how to relieve the pressure, I felt the need to explain, once again, why government spending and “programs” are NOT the right medicine for this ailment.

For more than a century, the American Left and Right have waged the same war over the proper role of government in the economy. Conservatives, following Adam Smith and the Austrian School, hold that markets—not planners—produce growth. Liberals, taking their cues from Keynes, insist that government spending can jolt a sluggish economy back to life. The political fight boils down to a simple question: Can government spending actually stimulate?

In the strictest Keynesian sense, it can—but only briefly, and only in ways too shallow to generate lasting prosperity.

Keynes himself explained the logic with a notorious example in The General Theory. If the Treasury buried bottles filled with cash in abandoned mineshafts and let private enterprise dig them up, unemployment would vanish and national income would rise. It would be more sensible to build houses, he conceded, but if political obstacles made that impossible, the bottle-burying scheme “would be better than nothing.” Defenders insist this was rhetorical flourish, but the passage clearly endorses wasteful activity for the sake of generating motion—economic calories without nutritional value.

When government spends money, motion does occur: workers are hired, transactions take place, invoices are paid. But the appearance of activity should not be confused with real economic gain. Several structural problems ensure that modern stimulus spending produces more redistribution than growth.

Targeted Stimulus Isn’t Stimulus

Federal stimulus efforts are rarely broad or neutral. They are political instruments. Progressives define stimulus through ideological filters—funding must flow to preferred classes, union allies, and fashionable causes like green-energy ventures. This is not a bug but a design principle: stimulus must be “fair,” which invariably means narrow, partisan, and economically inefficient. These injections can keep favored groups afloat, but they cannot ignite economy-wide expansion.

Deficits Cancel Out the Gains

Nearly all modern stimulus is deficit-financed. Borrowed dollars must eventually be repaid with interest. For spending to be genuinely stimulative, the economic activity it creates must produce tax revenue at least equal to its financing costs. If not, the program is a net loss masked as a temporary sugar high. Washington’s political class prefers to ignore this reality, treating borrowed funds as free despite the long-term drag they impose.

Velocity Makes or Breaks It

Even if funds reach households, they stimulate only if they circulate rapidly—reducing inventories, encouraging new production, and expanding the economic base. But consumers often save windfalls, pay down debt, or spend on imports. Each of those outcomes collapses velocity. Obama’s “Cash for Clunkers” was the textbook case: car sales spiked briefly, then cratered, leaving no durable multiplier - and it took viable used cars off the market and drove those prices up. Transactions shifted around on the calendar; nothing about the underlying economy changed.

The Infrastructure Illusion

Infrastructure is the most enduring fantasy in Keynesian politics. Bridges and roads conjure images of workers in hard hats and ribbon-cuttings, making infrastructure the go-to justification for stimulus. But replacing existing assets is rarely stimulative.

When we lived in Florida, the federally funded replacement of the Grand Lagoon Bridge in Panama City Beach was a hot topic. A bridge already existed. Traffic bottlenecks came from constraints elsewhere. Alternative routes were available. A larger bridge created temporary construction work but no increase in long-term commercial activity. It was a capital upgrade, not an economic catalyst.

Business accounting offers the analogy: companies depreciate new buildings over 25 years because the benefits accrue slowly. A structure may be necessary, but it does not create immediate revenue equal to its cost.

Infrastructure also carries hidden harms. The interstate highway system is often touted as a federal success, yet it annihilated the small towns that once thrived along Route 66 and other pre-interstate routes. Entire local economies disappeared so motorists could reach Los Angeles faster. Stimulus models rarely count the dead communities left behind.

What Genuine Stimulus Requires

If spending is constrained by targeting, debt, velocity, and hidden costs, then true stimulus must avoid all four traps. Only one policy consistently does: broad-based tax cuts.

Washington routinely describes tax reductions as a “cost,” as if allowing citizens to keep their income were an expenditure. Yet tax cuts:

avoid deficit distortions when paired with disciplined budgeting;

are economy-wide rather than targeted;

increase velocity by raising permanent disposable income; and

carry none of the displacement effects of infrastructure megaprojects.

Progressives dislike broad tax cuts because they necessarily return more dollars to the taxpayers who contribute the most—a result their ideological models brand as “unfair.” They instead prefer targeted rebates and credits, which once again redistribute rather than grow. But the economy responds to incentives, not morality plays.

The logic is straightforward: the most effective stimulus occurs when individuals and businesses keep more of what they earn and deploy it according to real economic demand, not political preference.

Government can stimulate the economy. It just can’t do it by spending. The only reliable way is the simplest—cut taxes and let growth happen where it naturally occurs.