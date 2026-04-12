In January of this year, Louise Perry, writing for The Wall Street Journal, noted a partisan gap in birthrates:

“Conservatives have more children than liberals. They also are more likely to marry and marry younger. While Democrats are increasingly the party of the childless, Republicans are increasingly the party of parents. A recent analysis by the Financial Times indicates that, across the developed world, conservatives are having almost as many children as they were a few decades ago. It’s on the progressive left where birthrates are tumbling. Something about conservatives makes them resistant to the depopulation effect, at least for now.”

In 2022, the Institute for Life Studies also found that traditional married couples with children were happier, more satisfied, and more optimistic about the future.

As I considered this information and compared it with my own life (my wife and I will be married for 45 years in August, with three adult children and one grandchild), I understand the basis for both happiness and optimism, as well as the fulfillment that comes from having and raising children.

The opposition to conservatism includes progressives who claim to be all about the collective, arguing that society and government should decide who gets what and how much in the name of “equity,” and that our primary concern should be our fellow humans. At the same time, they claim conservatives are indifferent to the suffering of others. Yet many of those same voices reject the traditional family, support abortion on demand, treat children as extensions of the state, reduce sex to recreation rather than procreation, substitute pets for children, struggle to form or maintain lasting relationships, choose sterilization out of political despair, or simply decide that careers and personal autonomy leave no room for children.

It wasn’t that long ago that Chappell Roan, a rising pop artist, said, “All of my friends who have kids are in hell. I don’t know anyone, I actually don’t know anyone who’s happy and has children, at this age.” She went on to say that among her friends with young children, she had not met anyone who seemed happy, rested, or full of life.

If left-leaning publications are to be believed, that view is not uncommon among younger progressives in America.

To some extent, she is right, but not in the way she intends. The irony is that when you have children, you give your life to them. You are required to sacrifice because those little humans depend on you for everything. Yet, in our experience, it also brings a husband and wife closer together, because raising children is a team sport. It sharpens your sense of responsibility and deepens your understanding of love in a way nothing else can.

Many know we have decided to move back to the Mississippi/Tennessee area to be closer to extended family. Our daughter wanted that for her daughter, our granddaughter, who turns two in August. Rather than risk bad timing, she sold her house, moved in with us, and we coordinated the move together. Now Debbie and I once again have a baby, and now a truculent toddler, in our daily lives.

My greatest joy is hearing them come upstairs in the morning. I meet my granddaughter in the den, drop to one knee, and she sprints across the floor and dives into my arms for our ritual morning hug. In that moment, everything else disappears. Nothing else matters.

When I think about that moment, that direct, personal exchange of love between grandparent and grandchild, I am reminded of the order of charity described by Thomas Aquinas. When J. D. Vance referenced it last year, the progressive left reacted as if he had proposed something radical, but Aquinas’ point is simple: love is not abstract. It is ordered. We love God first, then those closest to us, and from there outward.

I agree with that, not because Aquinas was a saint or a theologian, but because it reflects reality. It is impossible to love a stranger halfway around the world the same way you love your own family. The so-called “collective love” championed by the progressive movement is not really love at all. It is a rhetorical device that distances the individual from any real responsibility, much like believing that paying taxes and outsourcing charity to the government fulfills a moral obligation.

I’ve watched this version of “love” for decades, and it consistently reveals itself as self-regard dressed up as virtue. It is not intimate, it is performative, a way to virtue signal goodness by professing concern for “humanity” in the abstract, while dismissing the very real, immediate, and demanding love required by family.

To me, that is the dividing line. It’s always the people who proclaim to love everyone and in the next sentence say, “I hate the Magat Christians, they are the worst!”

When one element builds its life around tangible responsibility, around marriage, children, sacrifice, and the daily, often exhausting work of loving those closest to them and the other increasingly retreats into abstraction, into a frictionless version of “love” that asks nothing, costs nothing, and ultimately creates nothing, it makes clear that a society cannot sustain itself on abstractions. It cannot raise children with slogans or replace families with bureaucracies or survive on a model of love that avoids commitment, avoids sacrifice, and avoids consequence.

In the end, this is not just a cultural difference, it is a civilizational one. The people who choose family, who embrace the burden and the blessing of raising the next generation, will quite literally inherit the future.

The people who opt out, who substitute ideology for intimacy and convenience for commitment, will simply fade from it.