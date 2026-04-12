Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
20m

“…paying taxes and outsourcing charity to the government [to fulfill] a moral obligation” does nothing to fulfill that actual moral obligation any more than does paying a parking ticket or property taxes. Today’s welfare system is nothing more than a means by which person A takes money from person B, then gives a small portion of it to person C (all of those handling charges, you know), all to allow person A to proclaim themselves a giant on the national or international stage - all without fixing the root cause of the problem.

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