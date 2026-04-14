Unlicensed Punditry

Unlicensed Punditry

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Shank's avatar
Shank
4h

Interesting perspective. The idea of shifting allegiances among global elites is definitely thought-provoking, especially when considering the dynamics between cultural and religious influences in the West versus Islam. The concept of 'deference' rather than direct conversion is a nuanced take.

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V Walton's avatar
V Walton
4h

Scary, but a necessary perspective to ponder. The way things are progressing it doesn’t surprise me.

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